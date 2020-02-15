With snowbird season in full swing, there are plenty of new golfers in the area who may be unfamiliar with which local golf courses are the best to play.
In a five-part series, the Sun will highlight some of the most enjoyable golf courses that the area has to offer.
We began with Sarasota National Golf Club, then Heron Creek Golf and Country Club and Riverwood Golf Club.
The fifth course in our series is …
Lemon Bay Golf Club
An 18-hole course in the middle of Englewood, Lemon Bay Golf Club is a par-71, 6,264 yard course from the back tees that while short, forces players to shape good shots.
Lemon Bay is private in season, but is open to the public from June 1 to Sept. 14. Along with a quiet and secluded feel, the course is also home to an array of wildlife that can be seen throughout the round.
“I think it’s definitely challenging because there’s water on 17 of the 18 holes,” head golf pro Ryan Hartnett. “But I think people leave our golf course with a fun and enjoyable experience.”
Best feature: While the layout is an attractive quality of Lemon Bay Golf Club, its attention to detail is what sets it apart. The course completely closes down for the month of September, which allows for regular maintenance such as aeration of the greens, and replacement of sand in the bunkers — which happens every three to five years.
“I don’t think it’s any one thing (that sticks out), it’s everything,” Hartnett said. “The greens are always manicured perfectly, the bunkers are always raked out exceptionally.
“Everything is always in tip-top shape.”
Signature holes: No. 2 - A par-3, 173-yard hole from the back tees, this hole is the classic hole at Lemon Bay.
“You’re always gonna see the bald eagle sitting on the tree at No. 2,” Hartnett said. “You’re gonna see the wildlife and it’s just a really pretty hole. It’s a beautiful view.”
No. 13 - A par-4, 416-yard hole is a dog-leg left with water on the left and woods on the right. Golfers must be careful on the tee shot — over some water and brush with reachable water to the left.
Sand around the green makes for a tricky approach shot, and the green offers a difficult slope to navigate — making par a satisfying score.
Additional benefits: Along with 18-holes of golf, Lemon Bay also offers a driving range, putting and chipping greens, and a restaurant in the clubhouse.
Fee: $100 (accompanied guest rate), $60 in summer time or $38 with summer card
Booking a tee time: Golfers must play with a member during the season, and tee times can be booked by calling 941-697-4190.
Address: 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive, Englewood
