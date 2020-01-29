MIAMI — A cool breeze funneled off Biscayne Bay through the outdoor patio and kept the chill on the margarita glasses as the 49ers front office dined on fresh tuna wrapped in soft tortilla shells at Cantina La Veinte.
John Lynch had invited them all to lunch at this glitzy Mexican restaurant that he used to jog past whenever he was in town to call a Dolphins game for Fox.
The spinnakers were up as sailboats waited for the nearby draw bridge to signal their arrival. It was a few days from the kickoff to Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs, and Lynch, the organizer of this San Francisco treat, ordered that all glasses be raised and blood pressures lowered.
“My dad was the CEO of companies and played a little football," Lynch said. “He sent me a picture with a saying that sits in my office: There’s no limit to what a man can accomplish if nobody cares who gets the credit."
Lynch, 48, was always the kind of player who would allow stronger personalities to step to the forefront during his nine Pro Bowl seasons as one of the NFL’s most feared safeties with the Bucs and the Broncos. But from the back of defenses, was a team builder who saw the big picture.
That experience and vision sustained Lynch during a rough start in San Francisco for himself and head coach Kyle Shanahan.
“I remember very vividly our first year with Tony (Dungy), we were 1-8 and Tony says, ‘We’re not changing,'" said Lynch, recalling the Bucs’ awful start in 1996, also his first season as a starter. "'These systems are proven. We’ve got the right systems and we’re going to get the right people.'
“Kyle had that same philosophy. We encouraged each other."
Former Bucs coach Tony Dungy's words of wisdom have stuck through the years with John Lynch.
The Lynch-Shanahan regime lost its first nine games its first season and seven of its first eight the second. A fan base conditioned for championships was down and negative.
“They were like, ‘What are they doing? What are you doing hiring a GM like Lynch? He was a great player but a broadcaster. What are you thinking?’" he said. “People ask, ‘How does being a player help?’ But it’s that discipline. When things go bad, how are you going to respond? You’d better have a short memory."
But with a little luck, Lynch could be in for an unforgettable weekend.
On Saturday, he is a finalist for the seventh time for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Then on Sunday, the NFL’s Executive of the Year could hoist the Lombardi Trophy by the time the confetti fall at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday.
And to think, for Lynch it all began with a phone call and three sleepless nights trying to figure out the cause of his restlessness.
He flashes back to 2016 and his comment about Shanahan, then Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, during Fox’s broadcast of the Falcons’ 36-20 win over Seattle in an NFC divisional playoff game.
“During the game, I think Tevin Coleman caught a touchdown. I said: ‘Guys, this is what I’m talking about. This guy is a cut above. And I understand the concerns that he’s arrogant, that he’s pompous. But give me 10 of them. That old (Jon) Gruden line. Give me that guy.'"
Shanahan heard the comments watching the playback of the game and called to thank Lynch. During the conversation, he confided that 49ers CEO Jed York had offered him San Francisco’s head-coaching job and he was struggling to find a general manager he wanted to work with.
“I couldn’t go to bed that night or the next three nights," Lynch said. “Something was gnawing at me."
A return call resolved his restlessness.
“I said, ‘Kyle, what you said at the end of our conversation, the other day, I can’t find a GM. ... How about me?'”
The transition wasn’t easy. Much of the league fumed over how Lynch didn’t pay his dues in a personnel department.
His son, Jake, was a senior in high school and Lynch wasn’t about to move the family to northern California until he graduated. That meant spending much of the first year away from his family.
“That gutted me because you know how much my family means," Lynch said. “I almost walked away."
But the York family, who signed Shanahan and Lynch to six-year contracts, paid for frequent trips home to San Diego on a private jet.
Shanahan, 40, kept improving the play on the field as Lynch tried to bring him more talent.
“He probably has a better personality than I do, so I think we balance each other out pretty well,” Shanahan said. “I knew he’d be very good at it.”
It’s clear by the camaraderie at the table that Lynch has assembled a front office staff of administrators, scouts and personnel executives that are at the top of their game.
Adam Peters and Lynch’s former Bucs teammate, Martin Mayhew, are his vice presidents for player personnel. Keena Turner, a former Pro Bowl linebacker who won four Super Bowls with the 49ers, is Lynch’s senior adviser and a link to the days of dynasty.
Their hopes of constructing another have included drafting a defensive lineman with their first pick in four of the past five years and acquired another in a trade with Kansas City for Dee Ford.
“One thing you can see with our team we built on the defense from the front on back," Lynch said. “This year we got a lot of heat. ‘You had two interceptions last year, why aren’t you adding DBs?’
“Well, because we believe these guys up front create that in the back. We believe also that Richard Sherman will be a better version of himself. You know, we had those beliefs, but how do you become convicted in those beliefs? Because we lived it."
