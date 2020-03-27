Opening Day for Major League Baseball was originally scheduled for earlier this week. Then MLB Commissioner Rob Manfried had hoped to open the season by mid-May, and now it appears a starting date sometime in June may be overly optimistic.
But, whenever baseball does return, there will be one thing for certain, Willy Adames will be at shortstop for the Rays.
Although he’s only 24 years old and has just two major league seasons under his belt, Adames has already established himself as a fixture in the Tampa Bay infield.
That, in and of itself, is no small feat in an organization that prides itself on versatility. Adames played 152 games last season, starting 145 of them, all at shortstop. The next closest player is the since-departed Tommy Pham, who logged 123 starts between outfield and DH before being dealt to the Padres in December.
Meanwhile eight different players logged time at second base for the Rays in 2019 and eight at third base as well.
For Adames, who came over in the three-team trade that sent David Price to the Tigers in July of 2014, all of that change is just part of life with the shift-happy Rays.
“This organization, they like to do that (move players around) a lot,” Adames said back on March 12, the day spring training was canceled because of the coronavirus. “I feel pretty good with all the different guys (at second and third) and we feel pretty comfortable with the shift.”
“I even I did a little of that (position changing) myself in 2018 when I got called up.”
Adames did indeed log 10 games at second base in 2018 before fully settling in at short.
“Now that I’m the everyday shortstop, I’m just grateful for the opportunity they gave me and hopefully will stay there for a long time,” he said. “I just wanna keep doing what I was doing last year, keep the same consistency on my defense and hopefully try to have a better year offensively.
“I’m (going to) to keep up my defense where I left it off last year and try to win a Gold Glove.”
While his fielding has never been at issue, there may have been some question about whether he would hit consistently at the big-league level. He came on last season and hit .254 with 20 homers and 52 RBI. The righty-swinging Adames batted over a 100 points higher against a righties. While overall he batted 41 points higher after the All-Star break.
He seemed to continue that trend this spring, hitting .364 with eight hits in 22 at bats including a homer and 2 RBIs, before play was halted.
“We were kind of wondering whether he was going to pick up where he left off,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He certainly has at the plate. Defensively, he continues to stay as consist as anybody at shortstop over the last year or so.
“But (we’re) really encouraged by the bat. He’s had confidence and the progress that he made over the last six or seven weeks of the season did not leave him, because he’s come in a swung the bat really well.”
In a organization loaded with talented infield prospects, including former Stone Crab Wander Franco, that game’s top overall prospect, Adames knows that he has to hit to hold onto the starting job. Despite that, he tries to make himself available to the younger players.
“I try to talk to them and help them in any way I can,” he said. “Franco, he was here and played a couple of games. We spent a day or two hanging out together. I just wanted to make him felt comfortable and helped him any way I can and I think he felt pretty good about it.”
Despite his own youth, Adames has become a bit of leader for Tampa Bay. Watch any Rays game from last season and you’ll see Adames as the first one out of the dugout to congratulate a teammate, offer a pat on the back or a complicated handshake. This spring he greeted newcomer Yoshi Tsutsugo with a traditional bow after the former Japanese star’s first home run.
“That’s who I am. I’m just a happy person,” Adames said. “This is the sport I like to play. I like to be there to give them a hug.
“I’m a hyper person and I just like to keep my teammates happy. I want them to have a good time when they play and I want them to feel good.”
