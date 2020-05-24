One of the most successful managers in Florida State League history could very well find himself without a team to manage this summer.
While Major League Baseball and its Players Association continue to haggle over terms of a return, there has been very little public discussion about the minors. Like the rest of us, Charlotte Stone Crabs' skipper Jeff Smith can only sit and wait to see if there will even be a minor league season this year.
"For the minor leagues, we're just basically waiting for the major leagues to get started," Smith said during an phone interview from his Naples home last week. "Once the plan is in place for that, then we can turn some attention to the minor leagues."
Whenever baseball returns to Port Charlotte, Smith figures to still have his seat in the manager's office. After all, he has compiled a 385-301 record in the FSL in five seasons over three different stints.
"I've been really fortunate to have a lot of really good players at this level," Smith said. "I've had really good staffs and it's a level that you can really teach at and teaching (while) making the individual better can also make the team better.
"Winning is a side (benefit) of development. If you're teaching right and you're developing, you have a good chance of winning."
Smith, 45, is a Florida guy. The former catcher played his high school ball at Naples High and went to college at Stetson University in DeLand.
After Minnesota drafted him in the 20th round in 1995, he spent nine seasons in the minor league, but never rose above Triple-A. Nonetheless, he found a home in the Twins' organization and made his coaching debut as the hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League Twins in 2005. He secured his first managerial job at Single A Beloit in 2006, just two seasons after he played his final game.
After two successful seasons, he was promoted to Fort Myers in 2008 and led the Miracle to back-to-back postseasons, earning a combined record of 157-117 (.573). Smith moved up to Double-A in 2010 and spent five seasons at New Britain before returning to Fort Myers in 2015. He once again found success at home, compiling a 277-146 mark over two seasons.
This time his abilities earned him his long-awaited trip to the big leagues as he joined the Twins' coaching staff as their first base coach and catching instructor. He spent two seasons in Minnesota.
Then last winter he found himself returning to the level where he'd enjoyed his greatest professional success, while getting the added benefit of being in the area of his year-round home.
"My experience in the big leagues is going to make me a better minor league coach,"he said. "Seeing the level of play up there and my experience up there it really helps. For me it wasn't like, 'coming back (to Single A) is going to be tough or anything.'"
But Smith wasn't only dropping down several levels as a coach, he was leaving the organization that he had spent his entire professional career with. Yet he couldn't have asked for a smoother transition.
"From the first day of the Rays' organization to the last day of the season last year was one of the most enjoyable seasons I've ever had," he said. "Just a tremendous staff, but it's just rewarding to see guys get better."
It's no wonder that he enjoyed it so much. Not only did the Stone Crabs post the best record in the FSL at 82-53 and set franchise records for wins, winning percentage (.607) and second-wins (47), but they also boasted the organization's minor league player of the year in Wander Franco and pitcher of the year in Joe Ryan.
"Our starting pitching for Day 1 to Game No. 140 was unbelievable," Smith recalled. "It was one of those seasons where every time we stepped on the field you can looked at who was pitching for us and it felt like we had a chance to win every night, which is a good feeling."
