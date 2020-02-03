PLANT CITY — With the Super Bowl out of the way, sports fans’ focus can now turn to the football everyone really wants to know about — the long awaited XFL.
And what is the XFL, really?
Players and coaches insist it’s not much different from regular football, but the league has fancied it up with some interesting rules to help keep fans invested.
But what about all of the other stuff? We’ve got you covered for Week 1, which includes the Tampa Bay Vipers opening play at the New York Guardians at 2 p.m. Sunday.
How is the XFL experience different for fans?
XFL players will be mic’d up during the games, so viewers will get unfiltered reactions on what it’s really like out on the field when someone makes a big play ... or misses one. Additionally, players and coaches will be interviewed throughout the broadcast.
How much will players get paid?
Well, one thing is for sure. These players are getting paid a heck of a sight more than college athletes. But let’s not go there for now.
An NBC Pro Football Talk report revealed last fall that XFL players would average $55,000 per season, which only runs from February through April. Players drafted from October on became full-time employees (in technical terms) on Dec. 4. If they stay on a roster, they’ll keep their “jobs” through the end of April.
The NFL minimum salary is $495,000, but those are guaranteed contracts for more than a half year. If the opportunity arises for XFL players to pursue an NFL contract, they may accept those terms after the XFL Championship on April 25.
How does the NFL feel about the XFL?
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was hesitant to comment on the XFL when the league was announced in 2018. At the time, Goodell said he hadn’t focused on the new league, steering the conversation, instead, to some of the NFL’s future goals like developing spring football.
But now, the commissioner has spoken out.
“I look at it as a positive because people are investing in football,” Goodell said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “In fact, what I usually hear starting (after the Super Bowl) is, ‘I’m going to miss football for the next six months. What am I going to do?’ … That only creates greater opportunities and, frankly, more fans.”
How is this different from the first XFL?
Fans may remember the XFL’s first stint in 2001, which was also the year it ended. XFL 1.0 and the new version both include eight teams, but the league appears to have recognized its competition isn’t the NFL, nor is the NFL competing with the XFL. Instead, the XFL has somewhat accepted that it could be a farm system for the NFL.
How do you buy tickets?
If you’re looking for a weekend family outing, the XFL offers ticket options that won’t break the bank.
Vipers season tickets start at $20 per game in the lower bowl of Raymond James Stadium. Single-game tickets start as low as $24 (north and south end zones), while seats along the sidelines range from $48-$90. Corner spots go for $36. Club seating is also available at $96 or $108 per game. Group tickets — 10 people or more — can expect ticket prices to range from $20 to $70.
