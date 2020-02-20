NORTH PORT - It can sometimes be difficult to get too invested in spring training when the games don’t count and the results are largely irrelevant.
But for some teams like the Atlanta Braves, position battles between players on the cusp of stardom can make for an entertaining show in the month leading up to the real games.
Braves fans are surely interested in which players will fill out the back end of the pitching rotation, but there may be no more intriguing position battle than third base for Atlanta. Beginning Saturday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles, fans will have their first glimpse of how the spot might shake out.
Two years ago, it seemed as though the team had the hot corner figured out.
Then 24 years old, Johan Camargo turned in a fine sophomore season — hitting .272 with 19 HR, 76 RBI and 63 runs across 134 games.
However, Camargo’s future at the position was delayed when the Braves signed former MVP Josh Donaldson to a 1-year, $23 million deal last offseason.
“One of the contenders (for third base) is a kid who probably earned the job in ’18 in Camargo,” Braves fourth-year manager Brian Snitker said earlier this week. “He had a really good ’18 and then we went out and signed an elite player and he was asked to do a different role.”
Playing a utility role, Camargo batted just .233 with 7 HR, 32 RBI and 31 runs in 98 games as a foul ball off his shin brought about an early end to his season on Sept. 11.
Now with Donaldson gone via free agency, the starting job at third base is up for grabs, but another offseason acquisition has muddied the waters.
After losing Donaldson and his .259 batting average and 37 HRs, Atlanta opted to try another 1-year deal — bringing in former Cardinal and Marlin slugger Marcell Ozuna to play left field.
With Ozuna playing mostly left field. promising young Austin Riley, who played the position much of last season, could be pushed to third base.
From the day he was called up, Riley flashed his ability at the plate. The 2019 rookie hit a home run in his first MLB game on May 15 and by June 29 he was batting .280 with 14 HR. However, pitchers eventually adjusted and Riley finished with a .226 average and just four more home runs the rest of the way.
“Is Austin Riley gonna do what he did for the first four weeks he got called up? I don’t think anybody can do that,” Braves veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman said.
“I think Austin is, hopefully, on the same track as Ozzie (Albies) was two years ago. He had a great first half and struggled the second half. Then had a great season last year. He looks great. His swing is a lot cleaner and shorter.”
Riley and Camargo — whose lockers are next to each other in the clubhouse — are well aware of what’s at stake this spring. After a season in which he gained some weight and lost mobility, Camargo said he reported to North Port 18 pounds lighter.
And following his second-half regression, Riley said he’s working on keeping the weight on his back foot evenly distributed while batting — something veteran Brian McCann pointed out to him in a film session late last year.
Though the success of one likely will mean less playing time for the other, neither said they’re worried about who will win the competition.
“It’s cool. Camargo’s a great guy,” Riley said. “There’s no tension between us. We’re both just wanting to help the team win a championship. I think that’s the ultimate goal.”
“I’ve always appreciated Austin,” Camargo said. “He’s a great guy and we came up through the minor leagues together, so we started from the bottom together. But as far as competition is concerned, I don’t look at it that way. I think we both support each other and both of our mentalities is we’re just going for it.”
