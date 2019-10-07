TAMPA — After watching the game film of the Bucs’ 31-24 road division loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Bruce Arians surmised that the difference in Sunday’s game was his offense’s inability to convert third downs and his defense’s struggles to stop them.
The Bucs offense went just 3-for-11 on third down, its 27 percent conversion rate much lower than their 37.5 percent season mark. And the Bucs defense, which holds offenses to a 39.4-percent third-down conversation percentage on the season, allowed the Saints to convert 53 percent (8-for-15).
"Third down was huge," Arians said. "When you're playing that type of game on the road, you've got to make those plays and we didn't get it done."
Offensively, the Bucs did not convert any of their first four third-down attempts, and did not have a third-down conversation until quarterback Jameis Winston hit receiver Chris Godwin for an 11-yard gain on a third and 11 with 10:53 left in the third quarter.
In fact, the Bucs’ only three third-down conversions on the day came on the same 17-play, third-quarter touchdown drive.
"Our inability offensively to maintain possession and get the running game going (was the difference)," Arians said. "We had some good runs going but we didn't get a rhythm going."
On defense, the Bucs were trailing 24-17 late in the third and had New Orleans deep in its own territory, but allowed a 20-yard pass gain to Michael Thomas on third and 10 at the Saints’ 9. That conversion — in which Teddy Bridgewater found Thomas in space between rookie defensive backs Sean Murphy-Bunting and Mike Edwards — fueled a 91-yard touchdown drive that made it a two-touchdown game.
Miscellany
Rookie inside linebacker Devin White, who dressed in New Orleans coming off a knee injury but didn’t play, is expected to see action in London, Arians said. The Bucs are thin at inside linebacker with reserve Jack Cichy injured, and despite dressing four, only Lavonte David and Kevin Minter played defensive snaps. White did not play a single snap and Deone Bucannon played just 13 special team snaps.... Jay Gruden became the first NFL head coach fired, let go by Washington on Monday morning, and Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles emerged as a potential candidate to replace him in 2020, according to ESPN. Bowles played for Washington for seven years. Last week, Sports Betting Dime predicted Gruden would be the first coach fired and had Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, a Washington native, tabbed most likely to replace him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.