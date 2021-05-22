PORT CHARLOTTE – All the cool parents were doing it.
It was 1995 when Vivian “Cookie” Hall surrendered to her son’s incessant pressure to coach him in the Harold Avenue Youth Basketball League at the recreation center of the same name.
Of course, there was the small issue of her basketball knowledge, which was …
“Nothing. Not anything. Not. Anything,” Hall said with a laugh on Saturday after coaching the third of her three teams in the Harold Avenue Youth Basketball League championships. Her 15-under team won a title earlier in the day while the 10-under team featuring a grandson lost in double-overtime. The 17-under squad battled back from an 11-point deficit to get within three, but fell, 50-43.
Three teams playing for titles in her 25th year of coaching? Not bad for someone who knew nothing, not anything.
“I didn’t coach him that first year, but I coached him the next season,” Hall said. “He just begged me, ‘everybody else’s parents are doing it, come on, mom, you can do it.’”
The first few seasons were “not good” in Hall’s recollection.
“I’m thinking it was my fourth year I coached here, I got the hang of things,” she said. “I knew you had to do good in the draft room. If you didn’t do good in the draft room, it was going to be a long season, so I got the clue.”
Her strategy is simple.
“Actually, the players that beat me, got me all of those times, I kind of got smart and got those guys together,” she said.
In 2013, the rec center named its gym in her honor. At the time, she was battling an illness and thought the time had come to step away.
Once more, her son’s insistence – and that of others – kept her courtside.
“I was going to hang it up back then, but my son wouldn’t let me, then a lot of the guys in the office, come every draft time when they were down some coaches, would get on the phone and say, ‘come on, we need you,’” Hall said. “They wouldn’t let me hang ‘em up.”
In Saturday’s final game, Hall’s mastery of the rec game was on display, though she is quick to credit her assistant, Courtney Robertson, who has been at her side the past 10 seasons. Playing 20-minute halves with a running clock, Hall navigated several challenges. First, only four players were available at tip-off, with the fifth showing up three minutes into the game. A short while later, two more showed up, but then her top 3-point shooter was lost to an ankle injury.
Her unbeaten Leopards trailed the Bulldogs 25-23 at halftime, thanks to Port Charlotte High rising junior Caleb Campos, who had several big games this season during the Pirates’ playoff run. Campos was one that got away from Hall. She had coached several of his teams when he was younger. When her sharpshooter turned his ankle, Hall’s team went into a funk and fell into a 44-33 hole with 7:06 to play.
She called several time outs to stop the running clock and chop up the Bulldogs’ momentum and it worked. A 10-2 run pulled the Leopards to within one possession. Campos fouled out, stopping to give Hall a hug on they way back to his bench.
With victory within reach, the Leopards fizzled again, running out of gas as the Bulldogs converted their free throws to win the title.
“We got behind so many points, then one of my key players went down with the injury and once he went down the others started hanging their heads,” Hall said. “Once they started hanging their heads, it was going to be a tough toll trying to win the game. We did go on a little run but then we gave up the big basket and we couldn’t hit the big shot to tie up the game.”
So the book closed on another Harold Avenue season, but don’t think for a minute Hall is heading off on a vacation. Sunday will find her coaching alongside her son at an ESA tournament in Clearwater. There are AAU games mixed in there, somewhere, as well as a girls’ league. Then it will be time to return to Harold Avenue and the court that bears her name.
“It’s a beautiful thing because even if my grandson wasn’t involved in this I would still be here coaching. That’s why I’m still here today I just can’t leave the place,” she said. “This is my second home. … I always find my way to draft at least two teams here. This is where I started, so I feel like this is where I might end.
“It’s in my blood for sure,” she added. “I’m not sure what I would be doing if it wasn’t for this.”
