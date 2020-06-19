The Tampa Bay Lightning have confirmed that they have closed their team facilities after five employees, including three unnamed players, tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, the positive tests came up as part of the twice-weekly testing, a league requirement under the Phase 2 protocol. The organization is waiting on results of more tests.
“We have learned that three players and additional staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those players have been self-isolated following CDC protocols and are asymptomatic other than a few cases of low-grade fever,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement posted on the team's Twitter account. “Those who have been in contact with these individuals have been notified.
“The Lightning continue testing and are strictly following all NHL and government procedures as part of the league’s Phase 2 guidelines. Upon receiving positive tests yesterday, team training facilities were immediately closed with all players and staff being sent home. Those facilities will remain temporarily shut down until we can ensure a safe environment. The Lightning are steadfast in doing all that we can to ensure the health and safety of our players, staff, fans and community.”
The Times, citing an internal email from the Lightning, also reports that Amalie Arena is now closed to all non-essential staff until at least July 6.
The closure comes some two weeks after players were allowed to return to their respective facilities to take part in voluntary on- and off-ice workouts. Players were allowed to skate in groups of up to six at a time.
The move to open facilities was the next step in the NHL’s bid to resume its season with a proposed 24-team expanded playoff format, with games being played in two hub cities.
The NHL projects teams to open training camps on July 10, but the league and its players have yet to formally agree on the return plan.
