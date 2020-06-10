This year’s MLB Draft was unlike any before it, shortened down to five rounds due to the cancellation of the college baseball season.
The draft was originally scheduled to be held for the first time in Omaha, Nebraska, as a lead-in to the College World Series. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic caused baseball to make some drastic changes, including holding the draft as a remote event — much like the NFL did in April — and shortening it from three days with 40 rounds.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the first-round selections, as he has done since taking over for Bud Selig in 2015. Manfred also addressed racial injustice and the recent protests that have taken place all around the country and the world. All 30 team representatives, operating remotely, held up signs at the beginning of the broadcast that read: “Black Lives Matter. United For Change.”
After having the majors’ worst record last season, Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years. Tigers kicked off the night by selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick.
With power to all fields and a great eye at the plate, Torkelson established himself as college baseball’s top slugger after going undrafted out of high school. He hit 54 home runs at Arizona State, finishing two shy of Bob Horner’s school record — a mark Torkelson would have likely obliterated if his college season hadn’t been canceled after just 17 games because of the pandemic.
With the No. 2 overall pick the Baltimore Orioles selected Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad, a surprising selection.
Kjerstad, a power-hitting left-handed bat who played center field for the Razorbacks, hit 14 and 16 home runs as an everyday player his freshman and sophomore years, batting .332 with a .972 OPS in 2018 and .329 with a .978 OPS in 2019.
After focusing on position players at the top of the draft each of the past two years, the Miami Marlins went back to the mound with their first pick.
Just not the pitcher most were probably expecting.
While most pundits pegged Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy to the Marlins, Miami went in a different direction, selecting Minnesota right-handed pitcher Max Meyer third overall.
Meyer, who both pitched and played in the outfield for the Golden Gophers over the past three seasons, had a career 2.07 ERA with 187 strikeouts against 41 walks over 148 career innings. In four starts over the shortened 2020 season, Meyer went 3-1, had a 1.95 ERA and struck out 46 batters in 27 1/3 innings.
Lacy would end up going one pick later — to the Kansas City Royals at No. 4 overall. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior out of Texas A&M becomes the Aggies’ highest baseball draft pick ever.
Rounding out the top 5 picks was Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin, who was taken by Toronto as a shortstop after he played third base this season and last.
Undrafted players will need to wait until Sunday before they can sign with major league teams, who can offer signing bonuses only up to $20,000 as agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.