With schools closed and many people stuck at home thanks to COVID-19, this would normally be a time to turn to sports for an escape.
But that is obviously not a possibility right now.
So in an effort to lighten the day, and hopefully alleviate some boredom, members of the Sun sports staff developed a list of some of the top sports films to binge watch and pass the time.
The selection process was as follows: Four members of the sports staff — two in their 20s, one in his 30s and one in his 50s — each made their own list. From there each film was assigned a value based on the rankings and averaged across the board to build the consensus list.
Forty films were originally selected, which was whittled down to these 20:
1. Remember the Titans (2000): The 1971 integration of Virginia schools as seen through the eyes of one high school football team. Turmoil ensues after Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), a black man, is named head coach over a popular white coach. Based on actual events, the team becomes the unifying symbol for the community as the players and coaches learn to depend on and trust each other.
2. The Sandlot (1993): In 1962, Scotty Smalls moves to a new neighborhood with his mom and stepdad. Benny Rodriguez, the neighborhood's best baseball player, takes Smalls under his wing and introduces him to his gang of friends, who spend their days playing ball on the sandlot.
3. Rocky (1976): Sly Stallone's breakthrough role. Rocky Balboa is a struggling Philadelphia boxer trying to make the big time. When heavyweight champion Apollo Creed visits the area, his manager sets up an exhibition match between the flamboyant champ and the underdog fighter.
4. A League of Their Own (1992): The true story of a women's baseball league which formed during World War II. The film looks at two sisters, a pitcher (Lori Petty) and a catcher (Geena Davis) who battle opponents and each other en route to victory. "There's no crying in baseball."
5. Major League (1989): Rachel Phelps is the new owner of the lowly Cleveland Indians. However, she wants to move the team to Miami for the warmer climate and a new stadium. To justify the move, the team has to lose, so she assembles the worst squad possible. Then the unexpected happens.
6. Rudy (1993): Another based on a true story. Rudy Ruettiger has always been told that he was too small to play college football. But he is determined to overcome the odds and fulfill his dream of playing for Notre Dame.
7. Happy Gilmore (1996): A hockey player (Adam Sandler) finds out that he has the most powerful golf swing in history. He joins the PGA tour to make some money to save grandma's house. The downside is that his hockey mentality doesn't really work in the staid world of golf.
8. Bull Durham (1988): Ron Shelton's love letter to the minors is part of Kevin Costner's trilogy of baseball films. Crash Davis is an aging career minor league catcher who joins the Durham Bulls to help settle down young pitcher Nuke LaLoosh (Tim Robbins), while romancing fan Annie Savoy (Susan Saradon).
9. Miracle (2004): In 1980, the U.S. Olympic hockey team's coach, Herb Brooks, took a group of college kids up against the legendary Soviet team and won. "Do you believe in miracles?"
10. Moneyball (2011): True story of how Oakland A's GM Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), handicapped with the lowest payroll in baseball. used statistical analysis to create a new way to evaluate baseball players.
11. Friday Night Lights (2004): Adaptation of Buzz Bissinger's ode to high school football in small town Texas.
12. The Longest Yard (1978, 2005): After NFL QB Paul Crewe (first Burt Reynolds, later Adam Sandler) lands in prison following a messy drunk driving incident, he's tasked with assembling a team of convicts to square off in a football game against the sadistic guards.
13. Cool Runnings (1993): Four Jamaicans form their country's first ever bobsled team to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics. They enlist the help of a disgraced former Olympic gold winner (John Candy) to reluctantly coach them.
14. Karate Kid (1984): After moving to California, young Daniel struggles to fit in as a group of karate students start to bully him. Then his landlord, Mr. Miyagi, uses a different approach to teach him karate. Wax on, Wax off.
15. Caddyshack (1980): Working class caddie Danny Noonan tries to navigate the world of the wealthy and eccentric golfers, including Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield, at an exclusive club.
16. D2: Mighty Ducks (1994): Gordon Bombay is forced to withdraw from the minor hockey league with a knee injury. Much to his surprise, he is given the job of coach of Team USA Hockey for the Junior Goodwill Games.
17. Space Jam (1996): In a desperate attempt to win a basketball game and earn their freedom, the Looney Tune characters, led by Buggs Bunny, seek the help of retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan. Full of cameos by NBA stars and, for some reason, Bill Murray,
18. Dodgeball (2004): In an attempt to save his floundering gym, Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn) and his friends attempt to win a Las Vegas dodge ball tournament and defeat the evil Ben Stiller.
19. Talladega Nights (2006): In Will Ferrell's brilliantly fun take on NASCAR, driver Ricky Bobby tries to overcome his fear to reclaim his title as the king of racing.
20. The Blind Side (2009): The true story of Michael Oher, who went from homeless high schooler to All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman (Oscar winner Sandra Bullock) and her family.
Contributing: IMDB.com
