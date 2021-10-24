Three Charlotte Warriors squads advanced to the next round of the playoffs as the Port Charlotte Bandits wrapped up their regular season this past Saturday.
As always, these football roundups are provided by the organizations and can be found every Monday in The Daily Sun. To have your organization included, e-mail results to patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. each Sunday.
On to this weekend’s action:
CHARLOTTE
Playing three different organizations, the Warriors came out unscathed to advance.
8U Warriors 27, Naples Hurricanes 6: Macari Blandin scored a pair of touchdowns while Garett Wharton and Brendan Jones each tacked on another as the Warriors advanced. Defensively, the Warriors dominated with four takeaways. Jace Day forced a fumble on the first play from scrimmage that was recovered by Denver Pittman. Blandin forced a pair of fumbles and recovered one. Rocco Ravenscraft recovered the other. Janxiel Pagan intercepted a pass late to ice the victory.
12U Warriors 40, Naples Bears 6: The Warriors scored 34 points in the first half, getting on the board with their first play from scrimmage when Jakory Thomas-Bryant ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run. Jude Kersnanson had a touchdown run that was set up by his 52-yard pass to Kameron Curliss. He also connected with Curliss for a 72-yard touchdown. TyQuenius Haynes capped the first-half explosion with two touchdown runs of more than 50 yards each. Defensively, Curliss and Rahkai Longmire combined to cause three turnovers. The Warriors also had three sacks between Ryan Morris and Jaylen Francis. Haynes completed the Warriors’ scoring by forcing a Bears fumble in the end zone that Devon Brown recovered for a touchdown.
14U Warriors 44, South Naples Trojans 6: The Trojans scored first, but never scored again. Jamair Vaughn got the Warriors on the scoreboard, then Trenton Curliss bolted for a 55-yard touchdown. Michael Villegas converted the 2-point-after kick. Logan Flaherty, Jamari Vaughn and Villegas would all score for the Warriors. Aaron Hurley and Carter Chalder each had extra-point runs. Defensively, Jaxon Newton, Rylan Unruh, Landon Bastinelli and Villegas hounded the Bears all day long.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits swept Lehigh on Saturday to close out their regular season. All eligible teams reached the playoffs with the 8U and 12U squads clinching No. 1 seeds. The 14U team will be a No. 2 seed while the 10U will play a 3-way tiebreaker for the No. 2 seed on Monday in North Fort Myers.
ENGLEWOOD
14U Cougars 38, North Port Huskies 0: Alex Schafer scored four touchdowns while Nathaniel Ennis and Drew Moormann also found paydirt in the Cougars’ rout on Saturday. Moormann’s touchdown came on a fumble recovery return. The defense was led by Vincent Lullo, Noah Becker, Moormann, Schafer and Colin Morey, who had an interception. Next up for the Cougars is their season finale on Saturday against the PAL Jaguars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.