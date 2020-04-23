+4 Former Pirate shakes off rough past, on brink of NFL As a sophomore at Port Charlotte High, Shacquille "Shaq" Williams was on a stagnant path.

It’s been an unconventional road to a historically odd NFL draft for two Charlotte County alumni.

Both products of Florida International University, former Charlotte wideout-turned-defensive-back Stan Thomas-Oliver III and former Port Charlotte offensive lineman Shaq Williams have spent the last few months preparing for the NFL draft in different ways than any draft class before them.

Most prospects get pro days lined with scouts and are flown out to meet face-to-face with teams.

But with the spread of COVID-19, the draft process has gone digital, including the live draft show held remotely through webcams for the first time in league history.

This year’s crop got no official pro days, though both Thomas-Oliver III and Williams filmed pro days remotely. They had no private workouts and less contact with teams than they typically would have in past years.

But the goal has always remained the same. Over the next three days, they hope to achieve their dream of making it to the NFL, a goal that was in question at times during their careers.

“I would honestly break down and cry,” Williams said of being drafted. “Everything I’ve been through, I try to not only make certain people around me proud, but myself proud as well. I still doubt myself and to be able to say that I made it, it’s a big moment for me.”

Williams was a product of a rough childhood, who emerged stronger and embraced the family atmosphere of the football world. He went the junior college route and ended up anchoring a Panthers’ offensive line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in program history with 14.

He has spent the past few months working out at the D1 facility in Lakewood Ranch and filmed his pro day just prior to the shutdown of most facilities.

A 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle, Williams was known by teammates for his superior physicality and ability to wash defenders down the line. That helped the Panthers rush for 2,285 yards on the year.

“He’s a giant,” Said Thomas Oliver III, who became close friends with Williams at FIU. “On the field, the dude is big, he’s strong, he’s very talented with his hands and his feet. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

Thomas-Oliver III, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back that had a key interception in the Panthers’ upset over Miami, has had a bit more of an active stretch leading up to the draft.

After making the switch from receiver to defensive as a junior, Thomas-Oliver III earned invitations to both the Tropical Bowl and Shrine Bowl before securing entry into the NFL combine, which helped shoot him up draft boards.

Since then he’s had interviews with the Jets and the Panthers. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has him projected in the sixth or seventh round. He says his combine invite was huge in getting him noticed.

“That was a blessing,” he said. “Having those numbers takes you out of a lot of situations. The fact that I had the numbers and had interviews and medical clearance, that was a great thing for me.”

The next three days will be long and stressful for Williams and Thomas-Oliver III. Both are nervous, but excited about waiting for their name to hopefully be called, jumpstarting the next phase of their careers.

“I’m tired of waiting,” Thomas Oliver III said. “Now it’s just waiting to see what’s about to happen. I’m exciting just to see where my new home is gonna be. Whatever round it is, it doesn’t matter to me. Once I get my foot in the door, I can pretty much do the rest.”