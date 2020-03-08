PORT CHARLOTTE – Spring training isn't only a time for veterans to get back into regular season form and for managers to figure out position battles and set rotations, it's also a chance for big-league organizations to get a first-hand look at young players who may fall just below the top prospect category.
Such is the case with the Tampa Bay Rays starter in Sunday's 2-2 tie with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Josh Fleming is a 23-year-old non-roster invitee this spring.
Fleming is not expected to make the Rays' 26-man roster to start the spring, but being in the big-league camp rather than the minor league facility gives him the chance to open up some eyes in the Tampa Bay front office.
“I was making breakfast when I got the call and they told me I was going to big-league camp," Fleming said, recalling the morning he received the invite in early February. "I was really, really excited for the opportunity.
“I didn't know how it was going to work, but I knew they had a lot of starters up here already, so I was just going to roll with it. Whenever they wanted me to throw, I'd throw, and fortunately I was able to get a couple of starts.”
The left-hander isn't going to wow anyone with an overpowering fastball, he didn't touch 95 on the radar gun on Sunday, but his control makes him a very effective pitcher in a similar vein to Ryan Yarbrough.
“One thing he has is that poise and the confidence factor," said Rays catcher Kevan Smith, who was behind the plate on Sunday. "He works really fast. He's almost making it uncomfortable for myself and the umpire, because he wants the ball and he wants to go.
"But that's how you keep your defense in it, that's how you keep opposing hitters off-balance and uncomfortable.”
Fleming, who the Rays selected in the fifth round of the 2017 June Draft from Division III Webster University, throws a sinker, changeup and curve ball. This offseason, at the Rays' suggestion, he worked on developing his cutter. A pitch that he and Smith agree he used to great effect on Sunday.
“He likes to tie up righties with cutters and that's what we did a bunch of times today," Smith said. "It's a great addition to his arsenal.
“That was the first I got to catch him. I was impressed with his demeanor on the mound, I thought he was very competitive out there."
Fleming pitched a half-season for the Stone Crabs in 2018. He posted a 3-3 mark with a 4.11 ERA in 50 1/3 innings over nine games after joining the team on July 10. Last season, he was named MVP for Double-A Montgomery after he went 11-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 127 2/3 innings including 17 starts.
His Southern League leading 11 wins helped earn him a mid-August promotion to Triple-A Durham. And that is realistically where he hopes to start this season.
Entering Sunday, he was 1-0 with 3.60 ERA over five innings while allowing two earned runs in three appearances this spring. His performance against the Pirates was much like you would expect from a pitcher with Fleming's skill set.
He allowed one run on a pretty efficient 35 pitches over three innings while striking out two and walking one. The lone run came in the first when Fleming issued a one-out walk to Bryan Reynolds, who went to second on a two-out wild pitch and scored on Colin Moran's bloop single to left. It was the only hit he allowed.
“I think all my pitches worked really today, honestly,” he said after exiting the game. “The sinker was moving a lot, the cutter was moving a lot. I threw some really good change-ups and got some swings and misses with those. I felt really happy with it.”
