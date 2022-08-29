Snigur

Daria Snigur, of Ukraine, reacts after upsetting Simona Halep, of Romania, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his U.S. Open title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on Monday.

Simona Halep had another early exit, this one coming in a memorable first tour-level win for Ukrainian Daria Snigur.


