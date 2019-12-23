Coastal Carolina receivers coach Joey King, who coached Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during a wildly successful five-year run at Cartersville (Ga.) High, has been named tight ends coach at USF.
California native Daniel Da Prato, a Louisiana-Monroe alumnus who has spent most of his coaching career out West, was named Bulls special teams coordinator.
King and Da Prato become the third and fourth on-field assistants hired by Jeff Scott, joining defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer (from FAU) and receivers coach Xavier Dye (from West Virginia). Trumain Carroll (Arkansas) was hired as strength and conditioning coach.
"I got to know (King) well during our recruitment of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson and he had great success coaching Trevor and leading Cartersville High School to a pair of state titles,” Scott said in a USF news release.
“He also brings great experience as former student-athlete and as an active member of the community off the field."
In five seasons at Cartersville, King amassed a 67-4 record, leading the Hurricanes to a pair of Class 4A state titles. Lawrence, who became Cartersville’s starter early in his freshman season and led the school to a 41-game win streak, evolved into the nation’s No. 1 recruit per 247Sports and Rivals.
A native of Cedartown, Ga., and former Carson-Newman quarterback, King should fortify the Bulls’ fledgling recruiting foothold in Georgia. Spencer, who played at Georgia Tech, also is a Georgia native.
Da Prato’s hiring comes only 11 days after he was formally announced for the same job at Texas-San Antonio. He spent the ’19 season as a special teams quality-control assistant for Chad Morris at Arkansas. Before that, he spent three years as an offensive quality-control coach at Colorado.
A former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback, he also served stints at Montana State (2013-15) and Sacramento State (2007-12).
