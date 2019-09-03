TAMPA — Defensive tackle Vita Vea and inside linebacker Lavonte David returned to practice Tuesday as the Bucs began preparing for Sunday’s season-opener against the 49ers at Raymond James Stadium.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians was optimistic last week that both key defensive starters would be ready for Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium. The first official injury report of the season won’t be released until Wednesday.
Both Vea and David were recovering from knee injuries. Vea suffered a left LCL sprain while participating in blocking drills during an. Aug. 7 practice. David had arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee in early-August.
Also, safety Mike Edwards, tight end Cameron Brate and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson returned to practice on Tuesday, positive signs they will be available for Sunday.
Edwards, a projected starter at safety, hasn't practiced since the first preseson game on Aug. 9. And coming off offseason hip surgery, Brate hasn't played since the team's second preseason game on Aug. 16.
Outside linebacker Devante Bond did not return to practice on Tuesday.
Practice squad quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who missed the entire preseason after injuring his hamstring while playing beach volleyball, practiced on Tuesday.
A look ahead at Bruce Arians’ first year in Tampa Bay and a critical season for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.