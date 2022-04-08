The Venice High boys lacrosse team got a pair of goals from Jack Clarkson, but couldn’t keep up with Sarasota in an 8-5 loss.
John Ptaszek, Kai Miller and Jeff Alte each added one goal while Caleb Hess made 10 saves in goal.
Tennis sweeps SarasotaThe Venice High boys and girls tennis teams had little trouble dispatching Sarasota in a pair of 7-0 sweeps on Wednesday afternoon.
In singles play, the girls earned points with wins from Adela Piskor (6-3, 6-2), Tess Tchorbadjiev (6-4, 7-6 (7-5)), Sophia Teijelo (6-1, 6-1), Leah Woolverton (6-0, 6-1) and Kenzie DeLong (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles play, the girls won with the duos of Mikayla Faure/Christine Wu (6-2, 6-1) and Teijelo/Woolverton (6-1, 6-0).
In singles play, the boys earned points with wins from Charlie Siddons (6-2, 6-3), Seth Neitlich (6-2, 6-4), Bryan Cierniak (6-2, 6-2), Pranav Mayor (6-1, 6-0), Aravind Rajeev (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles play, the duos of Siddons/Neitlich (7-5, 6-2) and Mayor/Evan VanBuskirk (6-2, 6-0) won to complete the sweep.
Venice girls (16-1) and Venice boys (15-3) will begin district play on Monday morning at Venice High.
Girls beach volleyball stays perfect
The Venice girls beach volleyball team improved to 10-0 as they held on to knock off previously undefeated Lemon Bay, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon.
Venice won with its No. 1 duo of Ireland Ferguson and Alayna Prachar (21-19, 21-13) over Lady Mantas No. 1’s Ocean Roth and Kendall Steinert, its No. 4 duo of Hilary Hupp and Jenna Stylos (21-15, 21-8) over the Lemon Bay No. 4 duo of Allison Elkins and Elyse Matuzas, and finally, secured the win as its No. 5 duo of Taylor Arden and Iris Devries won (21-19, 21-13) over Emily Szaflarski and Hardee Tutor of Lemon Bay.
Venice (10-0) will next play at Siesta Key Beach against Sarasota at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Water polo eliminated in regionals
The Venice boys and girls water polo teams both lost to Olympia this week in a historic run for the Indians.
After bringing home a pair of first-time district championships, the Venice girls and boys advanced to regional play this week.
Matched up against Olympia in the quarterfinals, the boys were downed, 25-2, and the girls lost, 23-0.
Caleb Konrardy scored the only two goals for the boys team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.