Former Venice High star Trey Burton has agreed to a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, less than a week after he was released by the Chicago Bears last Friday.
The deal makes sense for both sides as it reunites the veteran with Colts head coach Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, while giving the team a tight end option to replace free agent Eric Ebron.
“A lot of things,” said Burton of why he chose to play for the Colts over other teams who were interested. “I think they’re a really competitive team. I think their head coach is a rock star. I was with him for two years in Philadelphia so I’m really familiar with him and his scheme.
“Obviously, Philip Rivers is gonna be there so I’m excited to play with him and learn from him. They already have a really good tight end room, so I’m just trying to add on to what they have going on over there.”
Burton started as a quarterback in Venice, going 20-3 over his final two seasons before becoming an offensive weapon for the Florida Gators — running for 726 yards, receiving for 976 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns across four years.
Burton signed a three-year, $1.53 million deal with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
The former Gator found his first NFL success as a backup to Zach Ertz in Philadelphia. He played a pivotal role in the team’s Super Bowl run in 2017 — throwing the famous “Philly Special” touchdown to Nick Foles.
He then had a career year in 2018 — his first as a Bear — after signing a four-year, $32 million deal, posting 569 yards and 6 touchdowns. But he couldn’t remain as healthy or productive this past season, playing in just eight games due to hip and calf injuries.
His ineffectiveness, coupled with the recent signing of Jimmy Graham, made Burton expendable despite the Bears owing the tight end $4 million in guaranteed money.
“I was a little shocked,” Burton said of his release. “I felt like we were all on the same page. I was told some stuff that obviously didn’t come to fruition. I wanted to be there and I was excited for the season, but they didn’t want me, so I’m excited for my next chapter.”
At age 28, there’s still time left for Burton to get his career back on track. Indianapolis will return starting tight end Jack Doyle, but the Colts thrived with both Ebron and Doyle rotating onto the field, opening up a chance for Burton to contribute in 2020.
“This whole system in general tends to use tight ends a lot,” Burton said. “So it will give me another opportunity to play. I still really enjoy playing and I still get excited every time I go out there.
“So I’m ready for this year.”
