As the regular season winds down, the Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams keep on winning.
The Vikings hosted the Immokalee Seminoles this past weekend — the Danes hosted Cape Youth — getting four big wins.
Next week, the Vikings will travel down to Cape Coral to play Cape Youth in the final week of the regular season. Keep checking the Venice Gondolier each Wednesday to find out how the Vikings finish out their seasons as they head into the playoffs.
6U Danes
The Danes continued their winning ways with an impressive 18-6 win over Cape Youth on Saturday, improving their record to 5-1.
The defense was led by Wyatt McCord, who punished Cape running backs in the backfield all game long. Ethan Curtis, Major Bell and Nicholas Stough stepped up in a big way with great play in new positions. Colton McCord and Kade Swafford shut down the outside, providing great tackling. Abel Seed and Matthew Vanover imposed their will against Cape by not allowing more than a first down in the second half.
Offensively, the Danes continued to impress. Landon Mackay played center for the first time, filling in for the typical starter. Maverick Smith also learned how to play a new position this week and provided needed blocking on the offensive line.
The Danes scored on three out of four offensive drives.
Kade Swafford started the game with a 40-yard touchdown run. Then, to kick off the second half, the Danes went on their longest drives. Quarterback Dylan Day Adams kept the drive going with a good run on 4th and 4. Swafford then decided that one touchdown wasn’t enough, capping off the drive with another touchdown. On the Danes’ final possession Nicholas Stough scored on a beautiful double reverse run to finish the scoring.
8U Kings
The Kings hosted Immokalee this past Saturday, dominating on both sides of the ball in a 37-0 win.
Captains Bryce Palmer, Bryce Bigelow, Gavin Murphree, Noah Wireman and Austin Bowman won the toss and elected to receive the ball for the first time all year. On the first play from scrimmage, Wireman threw a deep pass to the right to Bigelow for a 65-yard touchdown. Noah Wireman added two points with a successful kick to make the score 8-0.
Wireman and Bigelow hooked up again late in the first quarter on a 50-yard touchdown pass. Wireman also added two more rushing touchdowns on the day.
Austen Bowman also had some great runs led by some great blocking by Brantley Gagne, Zander Moore, Ayden Powell, Jase Bigelow and Murphree.
Defensively, Palmer and Bowman each had an interception. Ryan Weimer also had a fumble recovery forced by Bowman in the second quarter. Murphree and Bigelow help set the physical tone on defense in the shutout.
10U Knights
The Knights won their fourth consecutive game, beating Immokalee 43-0 behind a complete team effort this past Saturday.
On Immokalee’s first possession, Aidan Gartley recovered a fumble on the 40 yard line. Hank Krom started the scoring for the Knights on the next play from scrimmage with a 40-yard scamper behind the blocking of Austen Williams, Nicholas Bass and Knox Swafford.
After another solid stand by the defensive play of Daniel Crane, Zeke Settles and Mykal Boyd, the Knights scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kasen Williams to Settles. Krom’s kick made the score 16-0.
After a Knights interception at the 40-yard line by Stephen Testa, the Knights scored again on a reverse pass from Boyd to Settles. Krom’s kick made the score 24-0 at halftime.
James Harden intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards to the 38 yard line on Immokalee’s first possession out of halftime.
After stopping Immokalee on offense again, Boyd took a punt 50 yards to paydirt for a 30-0 lead. A turnover on downs by Immokalee soon led to a four-yard touchdown run by Austen Williams. The extra point run by Aiden Milmore made the score 37-0.
The Knights got the ball back again with a fumble recovery, fallen on by Malachi Montgomery, and scored their final touchdown as Landon Stubbs ran it in from 26 yards out.
12U Lancers
The Lancers hosted the Seminoles from Immokalee on Saturday at Letson Stadium, and had no trouble on their way to a 40-0 win.
The Lancers received the ball first and wasted no time scoring their first touchdown. It took four running plays to go 60 yards behind outstanding blocking from Collin Carter, James Teuscher, Ethan Hawkins, Myka Akers, and Joshua Reynolds. The drive was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run from running back Tanner Ruh. The Lancers defense, led by Ben Zarkiewicz, Maicen Fraser, Gianni Badagliacco, Noah Chieffo and Alex Schafer, stopped the Seminoles on all four plays with two tackles in the backfield, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery by Chieffo on fourth down.
Three plays later they found the end zone with a one-yard quarterback sneak by Malakai Corbett set up by a 20-yard run up the middle from running back Eli Jones. Kicker Nick Nicholson added the extra point, extending the lead to 14-0.
The Lancers were at in again on offense to start the second quarter. Linemen Tyson Gray, Matthew LoCicero, Landen Hobbs, Dev Patel, Landyn Neri, Christian Taylor, Levi Bogert and Jayden Smith made huge holes for the running backs.
After a great drive it was capped off with a 3-yard touchdown run from Tayler Akers, making the score 20-0. A forced fumble by Malik Chieffo on the next drive set up great field position for the Lancers. Six plays later, running back Nikolas Maldonado scored on a four yard run up the middle extending the lead to 26-0 at the half.
In the second half, the Seminoles started off with the ball, but the Lancers defense was bringing the pressure with sacks from Wes Bigelow, Malik Chieffo, Ben Zarkiewicz, and Tanner Ruh. When the Lancers took over possession on the 30 yard line, quarterback Wes Bigelow found wide receiver Harrison Wilson over the middle for a 30-yard catch and run for a touchdown. The Lancers added the extra point with lineman Colin Carter running the ball straight up the middle, making the score 33-0.
The Lancers had the ball one last time in the fourth quarter and added one last touchdown from running back Jayden Della Rocco on a 4-yard run. The extra point was added by running back Alex Schafer to end the scoring.
The win improved the Lancers record to 5-1.
The 14U Crusaders did not report results from their game this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.