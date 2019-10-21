8U Kings
The Kings traveled to Punta Gorda to play the Clewiston Cougars in the first round of playoffs this past Saturday, winning 31-0 behind a strong defensive performance.
Captains Gavin Murphree and Bryce Bigelow won the toss and chose to receive.
The game started out with high winds and a torrential downpour, but that didn't slow down the Kings. Defensively, it was a solid day with three forced fumbles — all recovered by the Kings.
The Kings will play for the Peace River Championship this weekend against the Naples Bears.
10U Knights
The Knights entered Saturday's contest as the No. 4 seed, facing the Charlotte Warriors — the top seeded team in the playoffs.
The defensive battle was played on Charlotte's home field after a rainy morning. The Warriors struck first on the third play from scrimmage, scoring on a jaunt around the end from 55 yards away to stake a 7-0 lead — the first touchdown given up by the Knights in six games.
On the Knights’ first possession they drove 65 yards, scoring from 3 yards out on a touchdown run by Stephen Testa. But the extra point attempt was no good, as the Knights settled for a 7-6 deficit.
Opening holes for the touchdown drive were linemen Anthony Beckom, Troy Morgan, Graham Cassani, Robert Nowlan, Kyle Sauer, Colton Vanover, Colin Gilkerson and Zeke Settles.
The Knights’ defense was stout all day, stopping a very tough and determined Warriors running game. Again, the defense controlled the line of scrimmage with a host of incredible linemen, including Aidan Gartley, Russell McCord, Robert Corrigan, Noah LeFrancois, Daniel Crane and Elijah Gooden.
Just after halftime, the Knights defense scored their fourth touchdown of the year on a scoop and score by Malachi Montgomery from 35 yards away. The Knights linebackers and secondary delivered some hard hits on Charlotte running backs, forcing this game-changing turnover. Linebackers and secondary for the Knight's defense include Christian Medina, Landon Stubbs, Nico Brasco, Malachi Montgomery, Stephen Testa, and Mykal Boyd.
The Knights will play for the Peace River Conference Championship on Saturday against Port Charlotte at noon in North Fort Myers.
12U Lancers
The Lancers traveled to take on the Bandits of Port Charlotte in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, losing 28-20 as their season came to an end.
The Lancers started off slow and couldn’t find an answer on offense. Port Charlotte took over possession on the Lancers 15 yard line late in the first quarter to score the only first half touchdown.
Down 6-0 at the half, the Lancers made some adjustments and came out ready to go. The defense was up first with a quick 4-and-out with great pressure up the middle from Collin Carter, Ethan Hawkins, Malik Chieffo, Tanner Ruh, Malakai Corbett and Jayden Della Rocco.
On the next Lancers possession, it took eight plays to put a scoring drive together, with a touchdown run from Ben Zarkiewicz.
But Port Charlotte connected on a long touchdown pass the next play for a 12-8 lead.
The next drive was stopped quickly on an interception by the Bandits, giving them great field position again, and they capitalized with another touchdown — putting the Lancers in a 20-8 hole.
On the Bandits kickoff after their score, kick returner/running back Ben Zarkiewicz returned the kickoff 65 yards for a quick touchdown, which was sorely needed with only six minutes left in the game.
The Lancers tried an onside kick, but couldn’t get the bounce they needed and left the Bandits with great field position again before they scored again to lead 28-14 with two minutes to go. The Lancers then drove the ball 60 yards down the field in six plays, capped off with a 5-yard touchdown run from running back Tayler Akers to get within eight points.
With 20 seconds left, the Lancers tried one more onside kick, but it was recovered by the Bandits. They took a knee and eliminated the Lancers from the playoffs — ending their season at 6-2.
14U Crusaders
In a win-or-go-home scenario, the Crusaders met the Fort Myers Firecats on Saturday morning coming back in dramatic fashion for a 20-19 win to keep their season alive.
With tropical storm Nestor raging in the gulf, the 10 a.m. playoff game was a wet one.
Playing on a soaking wet, muddy field in a torrential downpour, the Crusaders took the early lead with an Aiden DeBrun 70-yard touchdown run, gashing the middle of the Firecats defense. A defensive fumble recovery in the red zone set up another Crusaders score on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Eli Manely for a 12-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Firecats got on the scoreboard as they returned the kick 93 yards to the house. High winds coupled with continuous rain delayed the game in the second quarter, leaving 4:37 remaining and the Vikings leading 12-6.
The game was then postponed until Sunday at 11 a.m. due to the weather conditions.
When play resumed on Sunday, the Firecats capitalized before halftime with a touchdown run and conversion which left the Vikings down, at halftime, 13-12.
Soon after, the Firecats struck again, scoring on another running touchdown, but this time did not convert the PAT, which left the score 19-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
With their backs against the wall and time running short, the Crusaders rallied back with a touchdown throw from Eli Manely to Chad Flemming, putting them within one point of the Firecats.
Instead of going for the tie, the Crusaders decided to go for the win on a two-point conversion kick. With the game on the line, the ball was snapped high, but with precision ball handling, placeholder Eli Seed managed to get the ball set and ready for Flemming to once again kick the winning conversion.
After a 1-3 start, the Crusaders are now riding a five game winning streak, propelling them into the second round of the playoffs with visions of a Peace River Conference Championship in sight.
They will face off against the undefeated Port Charlotte Bandits in round two of the playoffs this Saturday night under the lights at 6 p.m. in North Fort Myers.
