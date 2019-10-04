The Venice volleyball team entered Thursday night’s match against Lakewood Ranch on its longest losing streak in over a dozen years.
But with all of its goals still within reach, the Lady Indians responded with a 3-0 win (25-18, 25-19, 25-20) over the Lady Mustangs as the end of the regular season nears.
"It's nice to stop the bleeding and get back in the win column," Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. "I thought we played pretty relaxed and loose. A lot of our players said, 'Enough is enough.'
"We minimized our mistakes and we made the match much more personal, which is what you have to do."
Senior outside hitters Sadie Kluner (18 kills, 17 digs) and Gabbie Atwell (11 kills) helped Venice break out of its slump in a big way as each registered several kills in the opening set.
However, the second set wouldn’t be as easy as the Lady Indians found themselves in a 16-12 hole midway through. But unlike Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Riverview — where Venice trailed, 18-10, and battled back to make it 24-24 only to lose, 26-24 — Kluner, Atwell and sophomore middle hitter Kiki Montgomery delivered powerful spikes at the net to ensure this time the comeback was completed.
“I told them (Wednesday night) after the match, when you fall down you have two choices,” Wheatley said. “You’re either gonna stay down or get up and put one foot in front of the other and keep going.
“We choose to do the latter.”
With a 2-0 lead, Venice held off a late Lakewood Ranch charge as it got contributions from several players including a pair of aces from Zoe Ring, a kill by Brooklyn Smith, and aces by Ashley Reynolds and Maxine DeVries.
Despite Venice (12-10) having as many losses this year as the past two years combined, the team still ranks first in District 6A-7 in large part because of its high strength of schedule.
Tuesday, the final week of the regular season will begin with an away match at Cardinal Mooney before Venice hosts senior night against Trinity Catholic on Thursday.
“All of our goals we have as a team are still attainable,” Wheatley said. “We could’ve put together an easy schedule this year and be 25-0, but there’s a process in place and we’re asking these guys to believe in us and believe in the process.”
