The moment arrived midway through the third quarter of the Seattle Seahawks 20-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Saturday night.
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt tackled Raiders running back BJ Emmons for a 1-yard loss.
For most, it was a routine play in the middle of a preseason blowout. But for Hewitt, the former Venice High and Virginia Tech standout, it was a landmark moment.
"There's been a lot of buildup, a lot of time spent and hard work (to reach the preseason opener), so it's fun to get out there and play football," Hewitt, a free-agent signee, said in a phone interview earlier this week.
"I got in on the first drive of the game played on and off for the rest of the game until fourth quarter. It was a really great experience, hopefully the first of many."
Seahawks assistant head coach/defensive line coach Clint Hurtt was pleased with what he saw from the 6-1, 280-pound defensive tackle.
"He played really well in the game," said Hurtt of Hewitt. "He did really well. Obviously, there are some things we'll clean up, but it was (good) seeing him get his first NFL action."
An effective, if undersized for the NFL interior lineman at Virginia Tech, Hewitt recorded 31 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, in his senior season with the Hokies.
He was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but signed almost immediately afterward with the Seahawks. Seattle had only three draft picks this year and thus signed 13 undrafted free agents.
He reported for training camp in Renton, Wash. on July 26 and is competing for the backup job behind veteran starter Al Woods.
"It's been a great experience so far," Hewitt said. "I've been spending a lot of time in the team meeting rooms, trying to get better every day. I've gained a lot of knowledge.
"I'm in a defensive line meeting room with guys who have been in the league 10 years or so. I'm just trying to get as much information from them as I can. I try to be a sponge and gain any knowledge I can that will help me stick around as long as I can."
Hewitt says veterans such as Woods and Poona Ford have made him feel welcome, while helping him adjust to life as an NFL player.
He says his days, which begin with a 7 a.m. weightlifting session, revolve around meetings, walk-throughs, practice and evening study sessions at the team hotel until bed check at 10:30 p.m.
"Ultimately, you don't have any more (college) classes, you don't get any time away from football," he said. "You've got practice and meetings and recovery and lift and it's all day long.
"It's what you always wished for as a kid. It's just football and no more school. It's your job now."
For Hewitt, the jump from college to the NFL is as mental as it is physical. The change is greater than just the speed of the game.
"The speed of the game is faster at every step, from Little League to high school it's faster, from high school to college it's faster and from college to the pros.
"I think there's a lot more mental gymnastics that gets thrown at you if you make it to this level. There's a lot more an NFL offense can throw at you. There's a lot more to process pre-snap. I think the work ethic is a lot different here."
Hewitt's work ethic has made an impression on head coach Pete Carroll and his staff.
"He's been fantastic since the start of camp," Hurtt said. "He's had excellent effort. One thing I'll give him is that he has excellent football IQ. He understands what's going on.
"He's had really good camp so far, I'm excited to see where he goes in these next two games (vs. the Broncos on Saturday and the Chargers on Aug. 28)."
