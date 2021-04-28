When the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock to start the 2021 NFL Draft tonight in Cleveland, the wait begins for Jarrod Hewitt.
Hewitt, the former Venice High standout and star defensive lineman for Virginia Tech, doesn't know when, or if, his name will be called over the next few days.
The 6-1, 280-pound Hewitt had a good season for a mediocre Hokies team (5-6 Record, 5-5 in ACC) in 2020. He recorded 31 tackles, including 5.5 sacks in his senior season. His best game probably came in a one-point loss to the University of Miami in November when he recorded 2.5 sacks.
Hewitt is back in Venice this week and spoke with Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker.
Are you hearing any projections on when you might go in the draft?
Just from the information I know right now, definitely late round or undrafted (free agent signee). I'm just fortunate to even have a chance to go live out my dreams. I just know I need one shot, the opportunity to get into a camp and show an organization what I can do.
Have you been contacted by more than one team?
Absolutely, I've been contacted by several teams that have showed some solid interest, especially over the last couple of weeks after Pro Day (in mid-March). I definitely want to get in somewhere, just can't wait to find out where.
Do you think the uniqueness of this year's run up to the draft, there was no combine and you didn't get the one-on-one with teams you normally get, has hurt you a little bit?
I definitely think I could have benefited from having those normal one-on-ones and even getting flown out for workouts with different teams. Without the traditional combine and with pro day getting pushed back a little bit it's just kind of a curveball, but at the end of the day, those circumstances aren't anything I can control. I just have to control what I can."
Reading some of the predraft evaluations, they said that your size may not be the right fit for certain schemes. Is there a position or scheme that would be the best fit for you?
Four down lineman, three-technique, whatever it is, it's what I played in college and it's probably where I can make the biggest impact and I'm most comfortable. But like I said, I'll learn anything new and I'm willing to do anything to solidify a spot on a team and help an organization win football games.
How does this process compare to when you were recruited out of high school?
I think it's different. Coming out of high school you got a lot of college coaches come see you and come to your school. Now you're training somewhere else than school, not really around the same environment. You're getting ready to take the jump from being a student to being a professional.
Venice has had some players who've gone on to the NFL, was there anyone who you talked to who could help you prepare for this process?
There's guys like (former Eagles and Bears tight end) Trey Burton, who I've spoken to before and he's helped me out along the way. There's (Bills offensive lineman) Forrest Lamp, who I look up to tremendously. He's just a great person. He contacts me all the time and says "reach out if you need anything. I'd love to help."
So your plan is to watch the draft here at home?
I'm going watch at my Mom's house, have some people over, cook some food. I'm just going to hang out with some of the people who helped me so much in my life and were always there supporting me and always in my corner. I kind of wanted to be back home where it all started.
Good luck this weekend, Jarrod.
Thank you so much, I appreciate you.
