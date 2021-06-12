It was 10 years ago this weekend that something amazing happened unlike anything else in the annals of Charlotte County sports.
But before that story, a story:
Wayne Gile had heard enough BS in his time to call BS on BS. The commissioner of the National Independent Football League had just fined Gile $100 for violating league rules regarding pre-game procedures for a playoff game that was never played.
Gile called BS. The commissioner then fined him another $100 for calling BS.
“If you don’t like our league, why don’t you try and start your own,” the commissioner said.
Well, it was the first non-BS thing the dang guy had said all day, Gile thought to himself.
That’s how the United Football Federation of America was founded. That’s how the Florida Veterans came to be. That’s how something truly magical occurred on this weekend a decade ago.
WILY GILE
To say football was his life would be to shortchange how much football meant to Gile. He played the sport in his youth and kept playing it in Vietnam after joining the Marines. He played it after he came home, then he began coaching it at the high school level in Pennsylvania.
It was there that he coached a pair of cousins who had been born to a set of twin brothers — future NFL players Gus and Mitch Frerotte.
When he moved to Florida in the 2000s, his passion was quickly transplanted into the fertile football fields around Charlotte Harbor. By 2010, he was operating and coaching his own semi-pro team, the North Port Nightmare of the NIFL. Never was a team more aptly named, for while they were a nightmare for the opposition, the entire enterprise was a nightmare for Gile. The NIFL’s rules were sporadically enforced and its commissioner seemingly capricious in his role.
Then came that fateful phone call.
Gile went to work, calling upon his vast and varied experience. He drew up rules, regulations and bylaws.
“I put all my life experience and everything I could do into it,” Gile said. “I called it the UFFA. I wound up getting 36 teams to join and closed down two other leagues. And one of those leagues was the NIFL.”
He took what remained of the Nightmare and transformed it into his new team, the Florida Veterans. To fill out the roster, he would hang out in the parks. If he saw somebody at the mall who looked as if he could play football, he talked to them.
“I absolutely found the best athletes in North Port, Port Charlotte and the rest of Charlotte County,” he said.
His quarterback would be Justin Midgett, the former Charlotte High standout who had gone on to play the game overseas and back home in the arena leagues. Midgett’s targets would be a mix of his former teammates — such as DiShon Platt and Matt Galley — and the best of the best from rival schools. Lemon Bay’s Cameron Renaud lined up at tight end. Port Charlotte’s Jomo Brown, who had terrorized Midgett from Pop Warner through high school, was one of the defense’s stalwarts. Ed Frattarelli anchored a stout offensive line.
To bring the potent mixture to a boil, Gile then landed his biggest coup. A labor dispute in the NFL led to a lockout and suddenly Port Charlotte’s most famous NFL son was looking for something to fill his free time. Gile didn’t even have to use the full sales pitch to get Tony Hargrove and his family to sign on. Tony and his brother Shermel joined the coaching staff. Josh, another brother, slipped into the secondary and his Tony’s sister, Tiffany, took on head trainer duties.
“Wayne did a great job of being an organizer and Tony Hargrove was a marketer,” Midgett said. “He got out there and pushed it around town. Tony put his name with it so a lot of people wanted to see him and he was able to draw a bunch more people than we expected.”
The team had come together. A buzz was building as the calendar turned from 2010 to 2011.
It was time to give the Veterans a mission.
RED, WHITE AND BLUE
Gile infused every facet of the Veterans with his love of military service. The uniforms would be star-studded red, white and blue and the black helmets would feature the POW-MIA logo.
“Any proceeds we had, I donated to the Wounded Warriors Project and it made me feel good for what I was doing and giving back,” Gile said. “And I tried to instill in these young men how you have to respect our military and everybody involved with it, past and present. When I planted that seed in their heads, their hearts took it all in and it took off.”
Midgett recalled there always was some sort of veteran presence at the team’s practices and other functions.
“Wayne was really big on the veteran stuff. He’s a veteran himself and he’s involved with the VFWs around here,” Midgett said. “He would bring those guys to our practices, he would bring them over and introduce us. It all tied back to the military for him and it gave us an appreciation for everything that comes with that. We even had a few veterans on our team.”
Clad in the red, white and blue, the Veterans opened the season in late January by turning their opponents black and blue.
“We had some good players out there and we dominated the league,” Midgett said. “We had a lot of games where we weren’t tested. We had a lot of fun going out there and putting up numbers. Pac-Man (Platt), I forget how many touchdowns he had, but it was a lot. We just had a lot of fun.”
The venues were another matter.
“We were playing at Pop Warner fields and some of those games were really in the middle of nowhere, almost like playing in a cow pasture,” Midgett said. “We weren’t used to playing in front of a lot of people. It really was a ‘For the Love of the Game’ league.”
The Veterans marauded their way through the UFFA, averaging more than 45 points per game on their way to a 10-0 record before smashing the First Coast Cardinals 36-6 in the playoffs.
On June 11, 2011, the Veterans would face the league’s other undefeated team, the Orlando Phantoms. The first-ever UFFA championship was on the line and it would take place at under the lights at Port Charlotte High School.
A MOMENT IN TIME
Throughout the season, the Veterans’ fan base had grown, swamping the Pop Warner home of the Port Charlotte Bandits. As the team kept winning, fans began greeting the team bus when it returned from road games.
On June 11, 2011, fans began arriving early at Port Charlotte High and just kept coming. Soon, the grandstand was filled and spectators began lining the fence. Gile looked on with a seemingly passive expression, but he was bursting inside and that joy occasionally reached the surface.
“I knew we had something there,” Gile said. “Everything was working out. It was a big turnout, very big, and I was very excited. That pumped up all the players, too.”
Hargrove patrolled the sidelines, shouting “ONE SHOT” with the players answering “ONE KILL.”
“That game was like a big-game high school atmosphere,” Midgett said. “The lights were on, there were people everywhere. It was nice.”
The Phantoms would rise to the challenge, as well. Sporting the league’s top defense, allowing just 52 points all season, the irresistible force was meeting the immovable object.
Midgett got the Veterans on the board first with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Galley.
“They had a very good defensive line and were able to put pressure on us,” Midgett said. “We had a good offensive line, led by Ed Frattarelli, but their defensive line got off the ball well.
“They were able to put some pressure on us just by attacking us and being able to match our athletes, but ultimately, you can’t keep Pac-Man down for long.”
Platt worked his way open down on the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown reception and the Veterans took a 14-0 lead into halftime. Veterans free safety Glenn Clark preserved the lead with an interception in the end zone.
After a quiet third quarter, fireworks broke out in the fourth. Phantoms quarterback Brian Koesling aired it out to Johnny Jones for a 55-yard touchdown to cut Florida’s lead in half. Midgett responded in kind, marching the Veterans into the red zone and capping a drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Galley, extending the lead to 20-7.
Orlando kept pushing, scoring again to pull within 20-14, but the Veterans were able to run out the clock, preserving the lead and igniting a crowd that was already lit.
“Everything worked out that day,” Gile said. “I’ve given thanks over and over for it.”
EVER AFTER
The UFFA and the Veterans would continue in various forms throughout the 2010s. Midgett stuck around as a player-coach in the second season before hanging it up. Gile stepped away, came back, then retired for good.
Midgett would join the Charlotte High coaching staff. These days, he’s overseeing Frattarelli’s son, Biaggio, who like his father is a fixture on the Tarpon offensive line.
The Veterans and the UFFA filled a niche in Charlotte County and, in their way, fulfilled a dream many county football players nurture well into adulthood.
“I really enjoyed it and had a lot of fun because there really isn’t a lot of pressure,” Midgett said. “These were all guys I had played with and against growing up. Playing with them in that year was like playing on a Charlotte County All-Star team.
“We always talked about in high school if you combined the players at Port Charlotte and Charlotte and take all the best athletes in the county, we could win a state championship,” Midgett continue. “Which was kind of what we were doing at the adult level with the Veterans.”
Midgett said he would love to see a revival of semi-pro football in the area, but it would take someone with the drive, ambition and organizational skills of Gile to catch lightning in a bottle.
“I think it’s a good thing if you can have a good organization because there are still so many people around here who want to play ball,” Midgett said. “There’s still demand for stuff like that, but it has to be run well, since you’re playing for your own equipment, you pay for your own travel, you pay for everything.
“You’re not going to want to do that if you go out there and it’s bush-league type of stuff,” he added. “But if it’s run well, I think it’s awesome because we have kids in the community who may not be eligible for college yet, but they may be working towards it and this way they can play while they work, like a prep school.”
If the UFFA or some league does return one day, it won’t be with Gile at the helm. In 2019, Gile battled prostate cancer, then shortly afterward needed some back surgery.
On his first day home from surgery, Gile went to take a nap. Two hours later, his family found him unconscious and foaming at the mouth. He had suffered a stroke.
Gile slipped into a coma and there he remained for a month. When he came to, he couldn’t walk or talk. He couldn’t focus his mind and he lost about five years of memory.
The walking issue didn’t make sense to him so he asked the doctors at the St. Petersburg VA hospital to take a look at his two artificial knees. Sure enough, they were unmoored. Surgery could fix the issue, but the pre-op MRI revealed Gile had an aneurysm in his brain. As a 70-year-old in failing health, doctors advised Gile to skip the surgery and do his best to enjoy life, for while the aneurysm could kill him any day, surgery would likely kill him on the operating table.
So Gile passes his time watching television, surrounded by all the trophies and memorabilia he amassed during a 59-year love affair with football. A ring celebrating a certain championship won by a certain team 10 years ago this weekend is always within reach.
“That Veterans team was the ultimate pinnacle of my career,” Gile said. “As for the aneurysm, I don’t think about it. I don’t worry about it. Will I have another stroke? There’s a high probability, yes. Maybe I will die from it, but I’ve lived a good, full life and done everything I ever wanted to do. I’ve done everything.”
