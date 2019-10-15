The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams all wrapped up the regular season this past weekend with victories over Cape Youth. Though the regular season is now over, keep checking the Venice Gondolier to see how the Vikings fare in the upcoming playoffs.
6U Danes
The Danes won a hard-fought contest against Cape Youth this past Saturday, improving to 6-1 on the season.
Defensively, the Danes continued to show their dominance over opposing teams. Rylan Bannan, Major Bell, Blake Hayes, Colton McCord, Wyatt McCord, Abel Seed, Maverick Smith, Nicholas Stough, Kade Swafford, Matthew Vanover, Jaxson Wallace and Eli Wright shut down Cape Youth as they have all season long.
This group of boys shined all season athletically and with class thanks to all the time Colin Bannan and Justin Swafford put in helping mold these boys.
The Danes offense, led by quarterback Dylan Day Adams, struggled to find their groove in the first half but came out swinging in the second half with quality center play by Rylan Bannan, coupled with solid blocking by Ethan Curtis, Wyatt McCord and Matthew Vanover.
Day Adams, Landon Mackay, Colton McCord, Abel Seed (also provided great blocking) and Swafford all ran the ball hard and well. Stough shined with two touchdown runs.
Special teams, A.K.A the Danes cheerleaders, proved to be a secret weapon. Their constant support and great cheer helped keep them motivated all season long. All stars include Alessia Will, Anara Dietz, Avery Rankin, Ayla Mackay, Ellie Cramblitt, Gabrielle Fredericks, Gabby Cabe, Karsyn Kerans, Mila Fraser and Presli Clarkson.
8U Kings
The Kings traveled to Cape Coral to face off against the Cape Youth Storm this past Saturday, pulling away with a 32-7 win.
On the first play from scrimmage, Bryce Palmer ripped the ball loose from the running back and returned it for a 35-yard touchdown.
On the next defensive series, Bryce Bigelow intercepted a pass and returned it for a 50-yard touchdown.
Offensively, Noah Wireman and Palmer added a touchdown to pull away from Cape Youth. Offensive linemen Brady Jernigan, Ayden Powell, Arron Hayes, Liam Alvarado and Jase Bigelow created big holes all day.
The Kings finish the regular season 7-0 and are the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.
The Kings will face the Clewiston Cougars in the first round this Saturday. Time and location is still TBD.
10U Knights
The Knights traveled to Cape Coral to play a must-win game in order to make the playoffs, and came away with a 27-0 victory.
After a first possession Knights fumble, the Knights defense rose to the occasion, stopping Cape Youth in just four plays. After a nice 15-yard pass from Kasen Williams to Mykal Boyd, Williams scored from one yard out for the first score. The extra point pass from Williams to Zeke Settles gave the Knights a 7-0 advantage.
On Cape’s next possession, the defense held strong again with defensive linemen Russell McCord, Matthew Raney, Noah Lefrancois, Aidan Gartley, Daniel Crane and Robert Corrigan controlling the line of scrimmage. Without any room to run all day, Cape’s offense was largely shut down.
On the Knights’ next possession, they drove 60 yards down the field before Nico Brasco punched it in from one yard away behind the solid blocking of Graham Cassani, Troy Morgan, and Anthony Beckom for a 13-0 lead.
On Cape’s second play of the next possession, the Cape running back was hit hard and fumbled, and the ball was recovered by Mykal Boyd.
On the first play of the second half, Boyd ripped the ball from the hands of the Cape Youth running back, taking it 37 yards for another Knights touchdown. The extra point run by Landon Stubbs made it 20-0.
The final score came on a 30-yard reverse touchdown run by Stephen Testa. Kasen Williams’ extra point run wrapped up the scoring.
12U Lancers
The Lancers traveled to Cape Coral to take on the Cape Youth Cyclones this past Saturday, winning 41-0 in a blowout.
On their first possession, the Lancers took the ball 60 yards down the field on a nine play drive, capped off with a 15-yard touchdown by running back Ben Zarkiewicz. The extra point was added by kicker Nick Nicholson for an 8-0 lead.
The Cyclones struggled to move the ball all day with an outstanding defensive performance lead by Malakai Corbett, Alex Schafer, Brady Bryant, Brady Clarkson, Layne Kisovic, Jayden Della Rocco, Gianni Badagliacco and Tanner Ruh.
On the Lancers next possession, running back Tayler Akers found the end zone from 7 yards out, making the score 16-0 after Nicholson’s kick.
The Cyclones attempted to pass on the next drive, but defensive back Maicen Fraser intercepted the ball and set the Lancers up with good field position. Two plays later, the Lancers fumbled when the Cyclones stripped the ball out of the running back’s hand.
But one play later, the Cyclones quarterback dropped back to pass when Zarkiewicz intercepted the ball and returned it for a 40-yard pick six, extending the lead to 20-0.
Right before halftime, tight end Malik Chieffo caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wes Bigelow, set up by two outstanding catches from the other tight end, Noah Chieffo.
With the running clock on, it was a quick second half, but the Lancers still managed two more scores. One touchdown was up the middle from running back Tanner Rue with great blocking from Colin Carter, Ethan Hawkins, Josh Reynolds, Myka Akers, Harrison Wilson, Landyn Neri, James Teuscher, Eli Jones and Matthew LoCicero. The second score was added by defensive lineman/offensive lineman Keshawn Reid on a 12-yard rumble down the right sideline behind the blocking of Niko Maldonado, Landen Hobbs, Tyson Gray, Christian Taylor, Levi Bogert, and Dev Patel.
The Lancers will play next weekend in the playoffs, team and location TBD.
Vikings Cheerleaders Sweep Peace River Conference Competition
The Venice Vikings Cheer program attended their annual Peace River Competition this past Sunday.
Venice had four teams perform in hopes of advancing to the next level. One team to perform as an exhibition was they Tiny Mites, who are coached by Amber Fraser. Three teams brought home four 1st place trophies, a bid to Globals in Las Vegas, and have all advanced to regionals which is Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando.
The teams who advanced are: Mighty Mites coached by Christina Nowlan, Lady Lancers coached by Danielle Hopkins and the Warriors coached by Dana Hill. The Lady Lancers advanced at last year’s competition and headed straight to Disney. These three teams are looking for donations and or sponsorships to be able to attend the next two competitions. To donate, visit www.venicevikings.com/donate or send a check made payable to Venice Vikings, specify it is for the cheer program, to Venice Vikings, PO Box 1702, Venice, FL 34284.
