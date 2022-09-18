The Charlotte Warriors’ 6U squad had an epic battle with North Port on Saturday afternoon at Carmalita Park, with both teams scoring in the final minute of a thriller.
It was Homecoming for the Warriors, so the games were moved to the afternoon and evening hours, where rain eventually led to a sloppy field by day’s end (what’s new in Florida this time of year, right?).
Meanwhile, the Port Charlotte Bandits took their show on the road to Sarasota where two teams pitched shutouts and two more allowed just one score, leading up to the 14U’s throwdown with an unbeaten Sun Devils squad.
The Bandits won, because that’s what they do.
Charlotte and North Port each reported game information that we folded into the one account. As always, if any organization would like to be included in this weekly report, please send your game information to patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. on Sundays.
On to Saturday’s games:
CHARLOTTE AND NORTH PORT
Warriors 6U 19, Bobcats 13: Santino Feliciano had 2 touchdowns and with a successful block by Krue Dowling. Ryan Logue was able to score the winning touchdown with only 10 seconds left on the clock . Leading the defense, Jordan Williams had 10 tackles, with one being a touchdown saving takedown. Cullen Bell and Feliciano led the team in sacks. Josiah Walters had a tackle for loss. The Bobcats hung tough with the Warriors with Major Taylor leading the ground game. Roman McElvany scored on a bootleg while Taylor added the extra point. Trailing the Warriors 13-7 as time ran under a minute, Ace Hayes scored on a long run to knot the game. Aiden Ehrhart force a fumble and Taylor recovered one on defense.
Warriors 8U 22, Bobcats 0: Despite the score, the Bobcats’ defense played well. No game report was given by the Warriors.
Warriors 10U 33, Bobcats 0: Quintin Lincoln started the scoring for the Warriors on the first play from scrimmage with a 65-yard touchdown run. Jaionn Tice, MaCari Blandin, and Janxiel McClary Pagan all found the end zone as well. Defensively, the Warriors held North Port one first down. Chris Snyder had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Samarion Moore came up with a fumble recovery.
Warriors 14U 20, Bobcats 14: Charlotte rallied and defeated North Port’s previously undefeated Bobcats in a monsoon under the lights. Daveon Daniels and Logan Flaherty ran each scored after TyQuenius Haynes and Chris Lincoln marched the Warrior offense down the field. Darrion Gonzalez intercepted a pass for a pick-six. Flaherty was in on most the key tackles along with Daniels, each delivering some crowd-pleasing hits. There were also tackles for loss by Nickolas Randolph. Kaciendra Anderson anchored the defensive line, shutting down North Port’s run game to deliver the upset.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Bandits 6U 31, Sun Devils 6: The quick feet of Kenny Chambers found the end zone as did those of Dadrian Richardson and Jahmir Jones. The offensive line, behind Kaison Barber, Elias Torres, and Sam Naylon paved the way. Defensive linemen Blake Maddox, Kavarion Polk and Cooper Bozich spearheaded a suffocating defense along with linebackers Anthony Redden and Richardson filling the gaps.
Bandits 10U 19, Sun Devils 0: The Bandits opened up the scoring with a 15-yard pass from Dylan Leblanc to Landon Howard. Denali Gainer and Jaxson Moretti added touchdown runs. Paiton Richardson had an extra point run. Damani Lowe-Chin, Ben Guerrier and Richardson also ran the ball well. Elijah Torres had several long catches. The defense pitched another shutout and did not give up a first down. Abram McFarland, Leblanc and Moretti had numerous tackles for loss. Javais Jones played well at safety. Richardson and Chase Giarrocco recovered fumbles.
Bandits 12U 31, Sun Devils 0: Dylan Szych tossed touchdown passes to JJ Serrano and Dupri Gainer to key the rout. CJ Bryant, Andre Scott and Gavin Thomas also found the end zone. Bryce Palmer, Jakai Simpson, Sean Gerdes and Landon Russell also played well. Defensively, Scott led everyone with six solo tackles. Wyatt Kloor had four tackles for loss. Shane Polling, Cam Price, Javier Newell and Jahron Charles played well.
Bandits 14U 28, Sun Devils 22: In an intense game against a undefeated Sarasota, the Bandits came from behind in the second half to pull off the win. Port Charlotte had trailed 22-6 at halftime. Jude Kersnason ran in for three touchdowns. Jaquan McDaniel scored another. Ozias Dorsey and Bruce Blanden ran the ball well, getting the Bandits into scoring position. Sharod Williams made a pair of big-time two-point kicks. The offensive line of Gio Acevedo, Lucas Clark, Caleb Cox, Jack Naylon, Peter Richard and Ryland Williams held firm. Williams delivered a game-changing interception. Lincoln Picard, Kristian McNealy, Nathan Poplin, Zahmir Jackson and Khaliq Gainer stood out on defense, as well.
