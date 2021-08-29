A roundup of this weekend’s youth football action as reported to The Daily Sun or via social media:
CHARLOTTE
The Warriors traveled to South Naples to play the Trojans on Saturday.
6-under (6U): Five different players scored touchdowns with five more running the football over 15-plus yards. Over 20-plus defensive plays with only one giving up positive yards.
8U Warriors 40, Trojans 14: The Warriors had four different players score touchdowns. QB Brendan Jones fought behind some good blocking for a goal line rushing touchdown, and added a touchdown pass to running back Macari Blandin. Running back Janxiel Pagan had a rushing touchdown and returned a punt for another. Running back Garett Wharton also added two rushing touchdowns. The offensive line did their job well and gave plenty of time for plays to develop. The defense played a great game overall and gave up very few plays with positive yardage. The defensive line did an awesome job getting through the line and getting tackles in the back field. They kept pressure on the Trojans all day.
10U Warriors 22, Trojans 6: The Warriors had two defensive touchdowns and a rushing touchdown by Tyler Holt, along with a safety. The defense showed out with Joseph Brace and Jacob Shawver leading the plays, keeping the Trojans at bay. The offensive line did their part in helping gain first downs.
12U Warriors 20, Trojans 0: This contest was cut short due to weather but in the matter of one 10-minute quarter, the Warriors led 20-0. Warriors had scores by Xavier Allen on the opening kickoff and rushing touchdowns by Jakory Thomas-Bryant and Jude Kersnason. Jaylen Francis booted three deep kickoffs and one good extra-point attempt. The Warrior defense held the Trojans scoreless with three sacks and a fumble recovery by Kaleb Evak.
14U Warriors 31, Trojans 6: Logan Flaherty ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Flaherty also ran it in on a quarterback sneak. Jamari Vaughn ran for a touchdown, credit to his stiff arm. Michael Villegas ran for a touchdown. Flaherty completed passes to Trenton Curliss and Devan Jones to move the Warriors down the field, then hooked up with Curliss for the game’s final touchdown. Offensive lineman Cody Geurig had a phenomenal game. Defensively, Connor Crouse had touchdown saving tackles. Carter Chalder was a brick wall. Aaron Hurley and Devan Jones spent a significant amount of time in the Trojan backfield.
PORT CHARLOTTE
6-under (6U): The Bandits had a strong outing Saturday against the visiting North Pinellas Panthers and set the tone for a day of victories. The Bandits dominated on both sides of the ball. The offensive line was phenomenal at blocking, allowing Jayvion Ritchart to score three touchdowns. Nolan Lorino and Anthony Akins also reached the end zone. Defense was incredible, allowing only one score. Carter Lindinsky, Robert Stevenson and Athony Casalino were in the Panthers backfield multiple times.
8U Bandits 40, Panthers 6: Multiple players reached the end zone. Dadrian Richardson, Chris Lynn, Ben Guerrier, Damani Lowe-Chin and Dylan Leblanc all scored. Defense was let by Christien Gonzalez Hernandez with Caleb Lynn.
10U Bandits 25, Panthers 12: The team played shorthanded but came up with a win. Bryce Palmer had three touchdowns and an extra point. Jayvien Serrano added the final score. Landon Howard stepped in to play quarterback and did a great job. The defense was anchored by Trenton Neel, Jaxson Moretti, Lincoln McNamara and Carson Levy, all with numerous tackles for losses.
12U Bandits 36, Panthers 0: Bruce Blanden, Eli Pearl, Sharod Williams and Martae Taylor all found the end zone. Whyatt Hill, Isaiah St. Jacques, Daryl Burney, Malakai Carrion and Dylan Szych all contributed on offense, as well. Defensively, Chase Angelini, Taylor, Cam Price, Pearl and Williams had multiple tackles. Blanden recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
14U Bandits 37, Panthers 0: The offense was led by the blocking of Elijah Redfield, Caleb Cox, Knox Johnson, Noah Swim-Smith and Nathan Poplin. Carlos Serrano, Jaden Jordan, Jacquan McDaniel and Chrishon Nobles Jr. scored touchdowns. Karsyn Barghausen kicked three two-point conversions. Eighteen players contributed on defense for the shutout, led by Blayne Parrish, Robinio Sainlaire and Ryland Williams.
No other reports or scores posted for: North Port Mustangs, Englewood Cats, DeSoto County Bulldogs, Venice Vikings.
