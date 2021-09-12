The first big local showdown of the youth football season took place on Saturday when the Charlotte Warriors traveled to North Port to take on the Mustangs.
Meanwhile Port Charlotte played host to the Sarasota Sun Devils.
This report is compiled from information sent by the organizations involved. North Port, Englewood and DeSoto did not send in any information this week.
As we have noted each week, to send in information to be included in this report, please email patrick.obley@yoursun.com before 2 p.m. each Sunday.
On to the action:
CHARLOTTE
6U Warriors: Malachi Fulton led the way with three touchdowns. Dominick Sousa and Isaiah Evans also had scores. The defense allowed just one positive-yardage play with Alex Godwin, Carson Hartzell and Dayton Speek collecting tackles for loss.
8U Warriors 20, Mustangs 13: The Warriors won this tight battle by scoring on their final drive. Janxiel Pagan had two touchdowns, including the game-winner before the Warriors defense sealed the deal. Garett Wharton broke free for a touchdown run behind the blocking of Rocco Ravenscraft and Pagan.
10U Warriors 32, Mustangs 6: J’Kobi Thomas ripped off a touchdown on the first play of the game, then the Warriors defense tacked on another score by Tyler Holt. The Warriors would score three more times on offense behind a stout line led by Samuel Gonzalez and Collin Cochran. Gatlan Unruh and Jayden Nicholas keyed the strong defensive effort. Jacob Sawver, Siler Percent and Quintin Lincoln each had good games, as well.
12U Warriors 34, Valrico Rams 0: The 12-Under squad had to hit the road to find some action this week and took it out on the Rams. Xavier Allen led the team by scoring in three different ways – a punt return for a touchdown, a passing score to Kristian Palmer and a rushing touchdown. Jackson Hey connected with Ra’khai Longmire for another passing touchdown. Kicker Jaylen Francis scored a two-point conversion and pinned the Rams deep on kickoffs. The defense pitched a shutout and got in on the scoring when Kemarion Brown returned an interception for a touchdown.
14U Warriors 30, Mustangs 7: Quarterback Logan Flaherty hooked up with Devan Jones for two touchdown passes while Jones scored a third time on a run. New snapper Landon Bastinelli did his job well in setting up three extra-point kicks by Michael Villegas. Defensively, the Warriors kept North Port out of the end zone until the last drive of the game. The defensive line of Chase Broschart, Aaron Hurley, Jamari Vaughn and Villegas dominated up front while Trenton Curliss had an interception return for a touchdown.
PORT CHARLOTTE
6U Bandits: Krue Dowling had two great tackles while Cooper Bozich showed out on the defensive line. Ka’Vaurion Polk had two touchdown-saving tackles. Offensively, Jayvion Richart got in the end zone.
8U Bandits 40, Sun Devils 7: The Bandits had a strong second half, getting big defensive showings from Zeke Russell and Christen Gonzalez-Hernandez who each forced turnovers. Dadrian “Dae-Dae” Richardson had multiple touchdown runs on offense as the Bandits nabbed their third straight win.
10U Bandits 20, Sun Devils 12: Jayvien Serrano’s 50-yard touchdown run got the day started as the Bandits pulled out a close one. Bryce Palmer tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Daeshaun Kinsey while Nick Angelini tossed another touchdown pass, connecting with Palmer, who broke free for the 10-yard score thanks to a block by Kamdyne Heary. Lincoln McNamara, Trenton Neel, Sylas McNamara, Caidence Danhoff and Cassidy Fanor anchored the offensive line. Defensively, Denali Gainer had a huge fumble recovery and sack. Shane Poling and Jaxson McNeil excelled at linebacker. Nate Wooten had a two-point kick.
12U Bandits 24, Sun Devils 8: The offensive line of Lucas Clark, Saul Jean, Wyatt Kloor and Ryan Lowe opened holes for Bruce Blanden and Ozias Dorsey and held firm while quarterback Dylan Szych connected with Eli Pearl for a touchdown. Special teams was spearheaded by Carter Cone and Dupri Gainer. Maliki Carrion and Javier Newell also played well. The defense was led by Chase Angelini, who had six tackles and two sacks. Blanden scooped up a loose ball and returned it for a touchdown. Also playing well on defense was Keon Banks, Triston Haines.
14U Bandits 45, Sun Devils 8: Chrishon Nobles scored three touchdowns, Carlos Serrano scored twice and Kristian McNealy added a touchdown and an extra point in a dominating performance. Jazzy McDaniel added a touchdown behind some great blocking by Nathan Poplin, Noah Swim-Smith, Knox Johnson, Caleb Cox, Elijah Redfield and Josia Garduno. Teagan Lipke passed the ball well, including a 50-yard hookup with Amari Nelson. McDaniel also had an interception, giving the Bandits a pick for the third consecutive week. Blayne Parrish and Moises Torres each had sacks. Robinio Saintilare and Ryland Williams also applied pressure on the Sun Devils backfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.