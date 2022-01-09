The Charlotte Warriors junior varsity cheer squad won their second consecutive Pop Warner national championship last month in Orlando. Next up is Globals in New Jersey at the end of February. (Photo provided)
Kayla White, left, prepares to lift Makayla Buscemi into the air during the Charlotte Warriors junior varsity cheer squad's performance at the Pop Warner national championships last month. (Provided photo)
Summer Clark performs for the Charlotte Warriors junior varsity cheer squad last month during Pop Warner Nationals in Orlando.
In 2020, the Charlotte Warriors junior varsity cheer squad won the Pop Warner national championship.
Their reward was to sit at home and hear whispers that their crown was tainted by the raging COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the event’s overall numbers.
It didn’t help that the competition had moved from Disney to Universal and suffered from the usual first-year snafus. Worse, the Warriors had to perform before a limited crowd’s muffled shouts and sparse claps.
“The whole feel was definitely different for the kids in 2020,” said Deann Zaharuk, the team’s coach. “For this year, it was way better.”
This year, the team set out to prove its win was no fluke, and they stuck the landing. With restrictions eased and a huge national field, the Warriors fed off the raucous crowd for a record-shattering performance that earned them a second consecutive national title.
“Just having it more open, getting that feel and adrenaline going because it’s packed with fans, it was great,” Zaharuk said. “They felt the energy and worked off the crowd’s cheering.”
Unlike last year at this time, Warriors’ season is far from over. After a one-year absence, the Youth Cheer and Dance Alliance (YCADA) Globals are back and the biggest title of all is within the Warriors’ reach.
The event runs from Feb. 25-27 at Tropicana Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Even with YCADA picking up part of the tab, the Warriors estimate they’ll need an additional $500 per cheerleader (32) and support staff member (8) to cover outstanding expenses.
To that end, the organization has set up a GoFundMe page. It can be accessed by going to the Charlotte Warriors Football & Cheer page on Facebook or by visiting www.gofundme.com and searching for “Charlotte Warriors”.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the Warriors had raised $735 of the $20,000 they’ll need.
This isn’t the first time a Warriors squad was invited to Globals. Zaharuk took a team to the event in 2018, as well. The task of meeting the bottom line was daunting, but they pulled it off, creating memories for a lifetime in the process.
“When we first talked about it, I asked how in the world are we going to get all the kids there with their families?” Zaharuk said. “We made it work and it was the best experience ever. They made so many memories.”
