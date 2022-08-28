All hail the Charlotte Warriors' 12-under squad, which is off to a wild start to its 2022 season. Last week, the squad rallied, then outlasted Naples in overtime. This week, a 12-hour rain delay at Lehigh meant heading home, then coming back on Sunday.
No matter: They crushed the Raiders in convincing fashion.
The rest of the Warriors were at Sarasota, where they won a majority of their games against the Sun Devils.
Meanwhile, Port Charlotte traveled south to take on a spirited Fort Myers Firecats organization that held its own against the Bandits as the 14U team avenged last year's conference championship loss to the Bandits.
On to the recaps:
CHARLOTTE WARRIORS
Warriors 6U def. Sun Devils (FF): The Sun Devils forfeited Saturday's game. But the teams did play. Ryan Logue Jr. had some strong runs while Rayleigh Day, Owen Waldrop and Colton Cain excelled on defense.
Warriors 8U 32, Sun Devils 0: The Warriors' defense showed out. Dayton Speeks led the way with an interception. Krisean Terrell had a few good tackles while Evan McLaughlin and Malachi Fulton chimed in with sterling defensive plays. The offensive line of Wyatt Ulsh, Ely Collins, Carson Hartzell, Brody Giesler, Anderson Carr and Zamari Maycock paved the way for touchdowns by Chandler Lynch, Rocco Ravenscraft, Layne Durrance, Kellen White and Dylan Flaherty.
Warriors 10U 32, Sun Devils 0: After a slow start on offense, Chris Snyder ran for a touchdown to open the scoring, then added a second a short while later. Jaionn Tice and Brendan Jones each had a rushing touchdowns, as well. Quintin Lincoln and Macari Blandin each had big runs. Defensively, the Warriors shut down the Sun Devils and had six takeaways. Austin Pierre had the first interception. Later, Tice picked off another and returned it for a touchdown. Jace Day and Blandin both had strips in the backfield. Siler Percent recovered a fumble, and Garett Wharton caused and recovered a fumble.
Warriors 12U 32, Lehigh Raiders 0: After a 12-hour break because of lightning, the Warriors came home with a win on Sunday. Caleb Flaherty, Noah Randolph, Joseph Bryce and Bryce Maitland all got to the end zone. Aiden Debus added an interception on defense.
Sun Devils 14U 31, Warriors 6: The Sun Devils broke open a 12-6 game during the second half. Logan Flaherty ran for the only Warriors touchdown. On defence, Chase Broschart came up with a sack at the goal line. Zymari Jones, Nickolas Randolph, Stephen Walker and Kaciendra Anderson stayed in the trenches for defense, keeping the game close during the first half.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Firecats 6U 25, Bandits 12: Walter Zubritsky, Zachary Bertrand, Easton Litty, Jivoni Gonzalez, Camden Davis and Karson Richardson racked up tackles on defense. Offensively, Zubritsky had 15 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Bertrand also ran the ball well behind some great blocking by the offensive line.
Bandits 8U 35, Firecats 0: The Bandits rolled behind the hard running of Dadrian Richardson, Jamir Jones and Kenny Chambers. All three found the end zone. The offensive line was dominant behind Blake Maddox, Daniel Edmonds, Kaison Barber, and Jaxden Reyes. Defense was lights-out, allowing no first downs with spectacular performances by Elias Torres, Jayvion Ritchhart, and Brayden Jones.
Firecats 10U 13, Bandits 0: The Bandits controlled the ball for much of the game but two big plays doomed them. Ben Guerrier, Myles Davila, Christian Gonzalez-Hernandez and Denali Gainer played well at linebacker. Myrico Jackson and Paiton Richardson recovered fumbles. On offense, Gainer and Davila ran the ball hard. The entire offense did a good job staying disciplined drawing the Firecats offside numerous times.
Bandits 12U 23, Firecats 20: Special teams led the way in this game with Gavin Thomas racing for a 75-yard kickoff return. Chase Angelini had two extra-point kicks and Dylan Szych completed a pass Gavin Thomas on a one-point pass conversion. Also playing well was Jakai Simpson, Saul Jean and Trenton Neel. Offensively, Jakiem Jones had a 36-yard power run, dragging players into the end zone. JJ Serrano scored on a 42-yard run, avoiding would-be tackles and weaving his way to the end zone. Ayden Gorr, Dupri Gainer, Logan Martin and Jaden Long came up with big tackles.
Firecats 14U 18, Bandits 6: The much anticipated rematch of last year's conference championship game had a disappointing outcome for the Bandits. In a lighting-delayed game that ended at midnight, the Firecats outlasted the Bandits, who missed out on some opportunities. The Firecats struck first when a fumble recovery led to a touchdown. Strong offensive efforts led by Ozias Dorsey, Xavier Allen, Jacquan McDaniel, Nathan Poplin, Caleb Cox nd Evan Guido kept the Bandits competitive. Allen had the only Bandits score with a 70-yard punt return. Defensively, Bruce Blanden led an aggressive counter to the explosive Firecat offense. Strong defensive plays by Jack Naylor, Peter Richard, Sharod Williams, Rylan Williams, Lincoln Picard, and Malakai Carrion helped keep the game close.
