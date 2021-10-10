A busy Saturday saw Port Charlotte host its final home date while Charlotte hit the road to face a very good Immokalee organization. Also, Englewood was at home for the first time in a month, facing teams from a few different PAL groups.
As always, the information in these roundups are provided by the organizations. To report results, email patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. each Sunday.
CHARLOTTE
The Warriors split on the road at Immokalee on Saturday.
6U Warriors: Jarrett Marazon scored two touchdowns while Malachi Fulton added another. Center Jakobi Parks was outstanding, along with the rest of the offensive line consisting of Wyatt Ulsh, Carson Hartzell, Kolby Godshall and Landon Ruth. Dominic Sousa recorded a safety and multiple tackles for losses while Dayton Speek did a good job with containment.
8U Warriors 21, Seminoles 0: Playing in heavy rain, the Warriors offense still managed to move the ball and score three times. Macari Blandin ran for a 42-yard touchdown on the first snap. Garett Wharton added a 30-yard run while Brendan Jones rounded out the scoring with a 3-yard plunge. On defense, the Warriors held Immokalee without a first down. Layne Durrance recovered a fumble and Kenny Chambers had several nice plays at safety including a pass breakup.
10 Seminoles 12, Warriors 2: The defense forced three turnovers, led by Quintin Lincoln, Romill Blandin and Collin Cochran. Tyler Hold and Siler Percent combined on a safety. Numerous lightning delays short-circuited the offense.
12U Seminoles 13, Warriors 6: Giovani Acevedo, Mitchell Atkinson, Leighton White, Tecoy Campbell, Kaiden Johnson and Ayden Mejia all played well on offense but the Warriors could only punch it in once in the defeat. Devion Brown, Kamran Curliss, Gavin Ellis-Gonzalez and Gavin Thomas led the defensive effort.
14U Warriors 14, Seminoles 8: Aaron Hurley and Jamari Vaughn provided the fireworks behind offensive lineman Manuel Garcia. Logan Flaherty completed multiple passes to Trenton Curliss and Devan Jones. Flaherty also had the play of the game on defense, running down an Immokalee ball carrier 30 yards down field to make a game-saving tackle. Connor Crouse and Rylan Unruh played well at corner while Jaxon Newton and Michael Villegas provided support defending inside runs.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits celebrated Senior Day at their home finale, bidding farewell to their soon-to-depart 14U players. On the field, they swept visiting North Fort Myers.
6U Bandits: Easton Wharff and Maddox Weaver led the way on defense with tackles while the offense ran hard, despite not reaching the end zone. Jayvion Ritchhart and Anthony Akins ran the ball well.
8U Bandits 28, Knights 0: The team improved to 7-0 on the season with another shutout victory. The Bandits rushed for three touchdowns and scored another on a punt return. Christen Gonzalez-Hernandez, Damani Lowe-Chin and Guy Saintilien had great days.
10U Bandits 30, Knights 0: Port Charlotte raced out to a 23-0 lead after one quarter thanks to fumble recoveries by Denali Gainer and Brayden Everhart. Nick Angelini fired touchdown passes to Everhart and Kamdyne Heary. Bryce Palmer tossed another touchdown pass to Daeshaun Kinsey. Nate Wooten had a pair of extra-point kicks. Jaxson Moretti caught an extra-point pass while Cassidy Fanor ran in another. Palmer had a good day on defense as well, forcing and recovering a fumble. Landon Howard preserved the shutout with an interception to end the game. Nicholas Wooten, Andrew Lynn, Jadan Long and Caidence Danhoff had good days on defense.
12U Bandits 40, Knights 8: Dylan Szych tossed touchdown passes to Malakai Carrion, Sharod Williams Harris and Eli Pearl to key the rout. Carrion and Bruce Blandon also ran for touchdowns. Isiah St. Jacques anchored the offensive line alongside Daryl Burney. Carter Cone kicked a pair of extra points. Defensively, Cam Price and Chase Angelini made key tackles. Malachi Algar led the defense with seven tackles. The Bandits also deflected four passes while Williams intercepted another.
14U Bandits 35, Knights 8: Port Charlotte started quickly when Jacquan McDaniel returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, then ran in the extra point. Teagen Lipke hooked up with Julius Roach for a 55-yard touchdown pass. Jaden Jordan and Chrishon Nobles had touchdown runs of 20 and 12 yards, respectively. Nate Poplin, Nowa Swim-Smith, Knox Johnson, Caleb Cox, Elijah Redfield, Josiah Garduno, Landon Obert and Avonte Harrison provided the blocking up front. Karsyn Barghausen delivered a pair of extra point kicks. Defensively, Dre Greene scooped up a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. Carlos Serrano, Moises Torres, Freddy St. Jacques, Blayne Parrish, Kristian McNealy, Dallas Lambert, Ty’Jai Schad and Niguel Powell all made plays on defense.
ENGLEWOOD
14U Cougars 7, Outlaws 6: Englewood rallied past Bay Area late in the fourth quarter for the win in a game that was played as a 9-on-9 scrimmage due to the Outlaws bringing just 12 players. Penalties and turnovers hampered the Cougars offense until Ayden Beasley scored from 5 yards out with four minutes to play. Alex Schafer added the go-ahead extra point. The Cougars defense then took over and shut down the Outlaws. Drew Moormann and Beasley ran hard throughout the game behind a stout offensive line. Kevin Sherer added an interception.
