ENGLEWOOD — Moments before the fifth and final race of the day at the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships, the signature event of Englewood Beach Waterfest, throngs of people rose from their comfortable beach chairs and rose to their feet.
This great wall of humanity, that must have included thousands, stretched for hundreds of yards along the shoreline. With a day of exciting racing already in the books, it was this final race no one seemed to want to miss a moment of.
It was in this final race of the opening day of the world championships, that included the Extreme class boats. Among the Extreme Class boats was two-time defending world champion Miss Geico. And while the great lady didn’t win the day, she certainly didn’t disappoint — especially considering her horsepower disadvantage.
“We were very pleased, it was a good day,” said team co-owner and manager Scott Colton. “We were running the 1,100 horsepower engines and DF Young was running big blower engines that had substantially more horsepower than us.
“We also had a little issue there at the end. When we pull it out, we’ll see what the issue is,” concluded Colton.
After running third in the early going, Miss Geico moved up to finish second only to DF Young. Sunday, however, is the more important day since teams are awarded only half points on Saturday. Big moves can be made on Sunday with twice and many points at stake.
Choppier conditions are expected Sunday with winds expected to blow as high as 20 mph. The good news is that the weather forecast is no longer calling for rain.
“The wind with choppier seas will make racing more challenging (Sunday),” said Colton. “But with no rain in the forecast now, that should be good for everyone. Fans and racers alike.”
The two local boats, Team Raven and Cape Haze Marina, ran in second to last race of the day. The big story of that race was a flip over by team FJ Propeller. Fortunately, the driver and throttle man escaped unharmed.
The race was, however, delayed for about 20 minutes. When racing resumed, Team Raven succumbed to a steering issue that took it out of the race.
“We had a good day, really,” said Robert Bryant of Englewood who handled the throttles on the Team Raven boat. “Today we wanted to make sure to make some laps after our previous accident in Fort Myers. We fought the steering issue until it finally took us completely out of the race.”
Bryant added that the issue is a simple one and shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes to repair. Team Raven, which runs in the Super V Extreme class, expects to be back in the water on Sunday.
Bryant also handled the throttles of Deception, a Class 6 boat that ran earlier in the day. Deception ran in second place for most of the race before taking over the lead in the final lap.
“We feel confident we stayed within our speed bracket,” said Bryant.
In Class 6, boats cannot exceed 70 mph. Team Raven, in Super V Extreme, has no speed restrictions. GPS data is reviewed before races with speed restrictions can be declared official. With twice as many points on the line Sunday, Deception still has its work cut out.
Cape Haze Marina, which runs in Super Stock, finished the day in third. Last year Cape Haze flipped over, though there were no injuries. On their opening run this year, the results were much different.
“We’re pleased. We had a good day,” said Cape Haze driver Greg DiRenzo. “It’s really tough that the FJ Propeller boat went upside down. I’m just glad they’re alright.”
Racing resumes today at 11 a.m. with world championships to be decided in 13 different classes.
