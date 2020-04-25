What if another QB walked into the wrong home ...
Not everyone is as lucky as Tom Brady.
Earlier this week, we learned Brady tried to visit his new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Instead, he walked into the wrong house and announced his arrival in Tampa to a stranger.
But not everyone can walk into a stranger’s house and walk away without handcuffs ... or worse (this is the South, Tom).
Here’s how it might have gone for some other notable quarterbacks:
Jameis Winston walks in ... squints hard at the homeowner and then coughs up his keys.
Peyton Manning walks in ... sits down, starts talking, keeps talking, films a commercial, records a podcast, films another commercial, and continues talking.
Aaron Rodgers walks in ... and the homeowner looks up, glances over Rodgers’ shoulder and asks, “Is there a younger one behind you?”
Tua Tagovailoa walks in ... and immediately gets hurt.
Andy Dalton walks in ... and everyone pretends not to notice him (Shh ... maybe he’ll go away).
Jay Cutler walks in ... and gets sacked by the homeowner’s Roomba.
Gardner Minshew walks in ... and the homeowner leads him to the backyard and shows him where the tiles need to be replaced in the pool.
One of the McCowns walks in ... and it doesn’t really matter which one because you know someone else must have come in before him.
Kirk Cousins walks in and shouts, “You like that!” It does not have the same impact.
