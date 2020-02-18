PORT CHARLOTTE - If you spend enough time in the Tampa Bay Rays spring training clubhouse at Charlotte Sports Park, you'll hear the same message again and again: just relax and be yourself.
Tampa Bay is a team that won 96 games last season and reached the ALDS before bowing out to the Houston Astros. Despite their relative youth and some uncertainty about exactly who will play where, the Rays enter 2020 with high expectations.
But you would never know it walking into their clubhouse. Sure, it's early in spring training still but, as a team, the Rays seem incredibly relaxed. On Tuesday morning, with music blaring in the background, former AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was engaged in a battle with reliever Oliver Drake ... in a game of ping pong.
Over on the other side of the locker room outfielder Austin Meadows, a 2019 All-Star, was fielding questions from reporters. After addressing the Rays crowded outfield situation, Meadows reflected on what makes the Tampa Bay team chemistry work.
"It's just the vibe we have in the clubhouse," Meadows said. "(It) is a testament to the staff. They keep things light and let you be yourself and that helps with performance on the field.
"I think it's starts with management and I think it starts with the experience the guys have coming through the minor leagues."
The management begins, of course, with Kevin Cash. The 42-year-old is entering his sixth season as the Rays manager. It's his philosophy that you'll hear echoed in different corners, and spoken in different accents, throughout the clubhouse.
“I think you try to set a tone early on and be consistent," he said. "Our staff does a tremendous job of being consistent and having fun with the guys. The last thing we want to do is not be ourselves (and) we don’t want them to not be themselves.
"(Team owner) Stu (Sternberg) and I were talking, we have a bunch of (guys from) different countries, personalities, teams, situations, cultures. What I’ve seen the last couple seasons, this team does a good job of adjusting, adapting and welcoming.”
First baseman/outfielder Jose Martinez came over in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals in early January. Martinez, a career .298 hitter, does not know where or how often he'll play, but seems to have bought into the Rays' ways.
"We've got a good group of guys and people here that are going to go out and have fun," he said straining to be heard above the clubhouse speaker next to him. "You just show up and try to put a little bit of you (into the team chemistry) and go out there and do your job."
Perhaps Nick Anderson, acquired in a trade deadline deal from Miami last year, had the best take on the situation.
"I think the Rays have done a good job of creating culture where everyone is just happy to be here," the reliever said. "There's always music on. When everyone's in a good mood, you can just walk in and everyone enjoys being here.
"That's step one to creating a winning organization."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.