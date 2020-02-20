PORT CHARLOTTE — Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell was pleased with his work Thursday facing hitters for the first time this spring.
"I’m just feeling good every day, that’s a big thing for me,'' the 27-year-old left-hander said afterward. "I just feel good with where I’m at with my pitches and the control I have. I’m pretty excited about how it feels right now.”
Snell broke through with his Cy Young Award winning season in 2018. He was 6-8 last year with a 4.29 ERA as he missed much of the second half after surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow.
But he said on Thursday that there are no lingering issues.
“All I care about right now is being healthy; it was my first time being hurt (last year),'' he said. "Coming into spring I’m a lot more focused, I’m happy with where I’m at. I’m happy with the direction that I’m going. I just need more hitters in the box to let me know where I’m at, how I feel.
"Today being the first day of batters, that was better than I anticipated. My first live (batting practice) is always pretty bad, so for it to feel good and for me to be comfortable with hitters in the box, that’s exciting.”
One focal point for Snell this spring is throwing his slider more comfortably, and more often, to right-handed hitters. Doing so, he said, will give him a true four-pitch arsenal, complementing his fastball, curve and changeup.
Manager Kevin Cash was impressed with what he saw.
“He looked awesome,'' Cash said. "Blake has had a little bit of confidence this spring. It looked like he put some weight in his lower half to get stronger. It looked really easy today. He was really committed to fine-tuning.”
A healthy Snell paired with right-hander Charlie Morton, who also threw on Thursday, would give the Rays a strong, veteran presence in the rotation.
Catcher Mike Zunino noted the mental as well as the physical aspects of pitchers returning from injuries.
“When you can see him go into competitor mode and focus on executing his pitches – that’s the biggest thing," said the veteran catcher.
"I’m sure for most pitchers anytime there’s any type of health issue, it creeps in your mind a little bit. For him to come in and take the reins off and go, it was nice to see.”
