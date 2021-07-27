A year after COVID-19 delayed the Olympics, the events are finally in full swing in Tokyo.
But even though the Olympics are back in action, that doesn’t mean they’re easy to follow. The 13-hour time difference from Southwest Florida to Tokyo certainly doesn’t help, and neither does the method in which it's being broadcast.
The Olympic games can be seen on several platforms including NBC, NBC Sports, the Olympic Channel, CNBC, USA, the Golf Channel, fuboTV, Peacock and the NBC Sports app.
While this array of options might seem welcoming and inclusive, it can also be overwhelming and disorienting for casual fans interested in the big events of the day.
If you find yourself perplexed at where to watch the games, look no further as the Sun Sports staff highlights the main events of the day, including when and where to watch them.
Women's 3x3 basketball (4 a.m. and 7:45/8:55 a.m. on USA Network)
While the USA Basketball National Men's Team has played below expectations so far this summer, the 3x3 Women's National Team has been a tournament standout -- securing the best record in pool play and earning a bye into the semifinals against France at 4 a.m. today on USA Network.
The team will be playing again later in the morning. A win over France sends the U.S. to the gold medal game at 8:55 a.m. while a loss will put it in the bronze medal game at 7:45 a.m.
The squad features just four total players, a coach and an athletic trainer.
Stefanie Dolson (C with the Chicago Sky), Allisha Gray (G for the Dallas Wings), Kelsey Plum (G for the Las Vegas Aces) and Jackie Young (G for the Las Vegas Aces) are the players for the U.S. while Margie Hunt serves as the trainer and Duke University women's basketball coach Kara Lawson leads the team.
Individual Stroke Play - Men’s Golf (6:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel)
Golf fans around the globe are likely thirsting for more links action after Collin Morikawa won the Open Championship earlier this month in the final major golf tournament of the year.
Those fans are in luck today as some of the best in the game will go toe-to-toe in international competition -- even if some top golfers such as Spain's John Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. are out of the tournament due to COVID-19.
Starting Thursday morning (this evening in the U.S.), there will be one round of 18 holes played each day through Sunday with no cuts to determine the gold, silver and bronze individual finishers.
Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed will represent the United States -- one of 35 countries represented in the tournament.
Men’s Gymnastics All-Around, Swimming and Diving (8 p.m. on NBC)
Anyone looking to get caught up on several events at once can watch NBC this evening as the channel broadcasts a replay of the men's artistic gymnastics all-around and men's diving before leading in to live swimming competitions of the day.
The men's gymnastics all-around competition begins at 6:15 a.m. on Peacock and features Samuel Mikulak and Brody Malone in the Pommel Horse event.
Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon will compete in the Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard event at 2 a.m. -- replayed tonight.
The swimming events kick off at 9:30 p.m. with the Men's 100m Freestyle semifinals featuring Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple.
Along with Dressel and Apple, Katie Ledecky (Women's 200m Freestyle final and 1500m Freestyle final), Gunnar Bentz (Men's 200m Butterfly final), Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith (Women's 200m Butterfly semifinals), Nic Fink (Men's 200m Breaststroke semifinal), Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass (Women's 200m Individual Medley) and Erica Sullivan (Women's 1500m Freestyle final) will represent the U.S. in the pool tonight.
