A year after COVID-19 delayed the Olympics the events are finally in full swing in Tokyo.
But even though the Olympics are back in action, that doesn’t mean they’re easy to follow. The 13-hour time difference from Southwest Florida to Tokyo certainly doesn’t help, and neither does the method in which its being broadcast.
The Olympic games can be seen on several platforms including NBC, NBC Sports, the Olympic Chanel, CNBC, USA, the Golf Channel, fuboTV, Peacock and the NBC Sports app.
While this array of options might seem welcoming and inclusive, it can also be overwhelming and disorienting for casual fans interested in the big events of the day.
If you find yourself perplexed at where to watch the games, look no further as the Sun Sports staff highlights the main events of the day, including where and when to watch them.
USA vs. Japan - Softball Gold Medal Game (7 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Network)
The USA Softball team opened its chase for a gold medal less than a week ago with a 2-0 win over Italy on July 21 and hasn’t lost since — beating Canada, 1-0, Mexico, 2-0, Austrailia, 2-1 and finally, Japan, 2-1, to reach the final game.
Though team USA went through the opening rounds of play undefeated, including a win over Japan, team Japan had the second best record in round-robin play.
Replays: 2:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on NBCSN
Women’s Gymnastics Team Finals (6:45 a.m. EST on Peacock)
Simone Biles and the USA Women’s Gymnastics team surprised many when they finished as runners-up to Russia in the qualifying round this past Sunday — the first time the U.S. hasn’t placed first since 2010.
That finish won’t count against the U.S. coming into today’s final competition, but winning likely won’t be as easy as it was once thought to be.
Replay: 8 p.m. on NBC
Men’s and Women’s Swimming (9:30 p.m. EST on NBC)
If you tune in to NBC for a replay of the Team Final for Women’s Gymnastics, stick around for semifinal and final competitions in both men’s and women’s swimming — with the Men’s 100m freestyle semis opening the event at 9:30 and the Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay wrapping it up with a start scheduled for 11:26 p.m. EST.
If the Women’s 400m race — in which Australian Ariarne Titmus dethroned Katie Ledecky of the U.S. — was any preview of what’s to come in Olympic swimming, you won’t want to miss it.
Semifinal competitions: Men’s 100m at 9:30 p.m., Women’s 200m Butterfly at 9:57 p.m., Men’s 200m Breaststroke at 10:21 p.m.
Final competitions: Women’s 200m Freestyle at 9:41 p.m., Men’s 200m Butterfly at 9:49 p.m., Women’s 200m IM at 10:45 p.m., Women’s 1500m Freestyle at 10:54 p.m. and the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay at 11:26 p.m.
