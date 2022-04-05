NORTH PORT – As I write this, another Grapefruit League season is wrapping up on the field in front of me during a sunny, breezy Tuesday afternoon.
Tampa Bay’s big-money hurler Corey Kluber tap-danced in and out of trouble for four innings before giving up a run in the fifth on a well-struck Matt Olson double (Olson well-strikes everything … what a great trade that was).
That run proved to be all Atlanta needed as the Rays mustered a grand total of one hit in the 1-0 Braves victory. In six meetings this year, the Rays and Braves fought to a 2-2-2 deadlock.
So now, the grand edifices of CoolToday Park and Charlotte Sports Park will stand largely inert, awaiting the return of their tenants next spring. In the meantime, what do you think will become of our Rays and Braves during this 2022 season?
I have a few guesses. Let’s get to them:
Zunino the Mighty
The Rays' favorite Ray broke through at the plate this past season, swatting 33 homers in 333 at-bats. He absolutely decaffeinated lefthanders, batting .342 against them and collecting 16 bombs in just 114 at-bats.
As always, the Cape Coral native didn’t hit for any kind of average against righthanders – .151 in 219 at-bats – but he did have 17 home runs.
Still, if he merely approaches his career mark of .191 against right-handers while maintaining his power numbers and success against lefties, he’s a slam dunk to take this year’s Silver Slugger award for catchers.
Freddie who?
OK, maybe that’s a bit extreme. No one is going to forget Freddie Freeman or what he meant to the Braves these past few years.
But Matt Olson’s lefthanded swing belongs in the Louvre.
Seriously, kids – shoot a video of him at the plate on your iPhone and turn it in for your art project. You’ll graduate with honors.
“But the Braves gave up blah, blah, blah and yada, yada, yada,” says your fatalistic fellow Braves chum.
Shaddup.
I suspect Olson is in line for a repeat of his final year in Oakland – 35 doubles, 39 homers, 111 runs batted in.
Something about Corey
Ah, the Rays’ annual veteran pitching outlier. Will Corey Kluber be Charlie Morton or will he be Rich Hill?
That is, will he stay or will he go?
Morton played a key role in the Rays’ World Series run during the abbreviated 2020 season. Hill played a key role as a trade chip during the last year’s record-breaking 100-win season.
Kluber is on a one-year deal that could pay him as much as $13 million, but one has to wonder, given the Rays’ track record, if those $5 million in performance bonuses will happen at the Trop or, say, Chavez Ravine.
Kluber very well could be pitching for the Rays in the World Series or pitching against them. The optimist in me sees Kluber having an epic bounce-back season in 2022.
And that’s why I suspect we’ll be seeing Kluber in someone else’s uniform at season’s end. It’s in the Rays’ DNA to trade Kluber-like beings at the deadline.
Ridin’ with Riley
Olson is the trendy pick as the Braves’ MVP candidate, since Ronald Acuna is going to be sidelined for most of April. Nothing wrong with that.
But you guys … Austin Riley.
He batted .303 with 33 doubles and 33 home runs last year while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at third base. He has such a unique skill set that he broke Baseball-Reference “similar hitters” index. Seriously, it’s an absolute mess – Wily Mo Pena and Bobby Thomson.
Further down that list is someone who should cause Braves fans to rejoice: Jim Thome. It’s easy to forget Thome came up as a third baseman. It’s easy to remember Thome hit a whopping 612 home runs.
Like Riley, Thome’s first full year was his age-24 season when he hit 25 doubles and 29 homers while batting .314. Also like Riley, Thome struck out a ton and continued to do so throughout his career. But in that age-24 season, he also developed an eye for walks. Riley made a leap in that department, as well.
Thome popped off for 38 homers and a .311 batting average as a 25-year-old. That feels like the floor this season for Riley, doesn’t it? Because here's the key difference between the two – Riley is doing all of this as a righthanded bat.
The crystal ball
We’ve been blessed to live in this little patch of the Grapefruit League, where our two local teams have participated in the past two World Series.
Where to they go from here?
The magic 8-ball says “Ask Again Later” but let’s hazard some guesses.
Both will miss the World Series this year.
The Braves have a fatal flaw in their starting rotation. Max Fried and Ian Anderson remain decent, if not formidable, starters. Morton is a wild card.
But what comes next? Is Kyle Wright ready to take that next step? Will Mike Soroka return on fire in the second half? Kyle Muller’s effectiveness is anybody’s guess and Huascar Ynoa? If you want to travel down that road, check your shocks.
The Braves’ relievers are hands-down the best in baseball, but bullpens are notoriously volatile from year to year. If Atlanta uses its bullpen in the same way it did last year, odds are not in its favor to still be effective by October. Those arms have limits.
Maybe they will hold together for one more run. Who knows. Here’s a guess they won’t and the Braves will find themselves having to win slugfests at year’s end. Such teams are rarely still standing when the dust settles and I suspect the Braves will bow out of the playoffs against Kluber’s Los Angeles Dodgers.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay just continues to roll along, relying on its analytical sorcery and Jedi-master front office. We'll say that potent mixture continues to provide dividends, but injuries eventually sap its effectiveness.
There is also a healthy fear the front office folks might be getting a little too smart for their own good. Surely there were a number of good reasons to trade Austin Meadows, but I’m not sure who is squinting at Isaac Paredes and envisioning him as a useful return.
And any team that just merrily lops off 27 home runs and expects a committee to pick up the slack is probably fooling itself.
The best guess here is Manuel Margot has a surprisingly good season, Wander Franco leans into his superstar status, Randy Arozarena does Randy Arozarena things, KK has a few more shining moments and the Rays’ 39-man pitching staff combine to win just enough games to finish third in the AL East and wind up at home watching former teammate Kluber win it all out west.
