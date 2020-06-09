Englewood native and Lemon Bay alumnus Felicia Spencer has only lost twice in her 10 professional fights. Both of those losses came against legends in the mixed martial arts.
Spencer’s most recent loss, a unanimous decision at the hands of Amanda Nunes late Saturday night in a featherweight title fight, held similarities to her previous loss to Cris Cyborg.
Spencer withstood blow after blow, suffering a large cut on her head and a hematoma on her upper forehead. At times she looked dazed, but refused to allow the ref to stop the fight.
After the fight, she tweeted, “Thank you @amanda_leoa for the experience- it was an honor to share the octagon with you. Congratulations again on making history. ... I know I let many of you down — mostly myself. BUT as always i do leave with my head up and a smile knowing I’ve been given an experience so few can get. Thanks for the support everyone.”
Her toughness won the respect of Nunes, who made history as the first UFC fighter to successfully defend two championship belts.
“I’m not surprised, I know she’s very tough,” Nunes told Joe Rogan in her post-fight interview. “I said in all my interviews, I know what she’s capable of. I studied her and know she’s tough.”
Nunes later said that Spencer was by far the toughest opponent she’s faced. That’s big praise considering Nunes stopped fighters like Holly Holm, Ronda Rousey and Cyborg with ease in the first round.
Spencer went five rounds with the greatest female fighter of all time, proving she is the future of the featherweight division.
That is if the featherweight division has a future.
Things are very much up in the air at 145. The one-sided loss shows how Nunes is much further along than everyone else in both the featherweight and bantamweight divisions.
Reports show there are a few possibilities for Spencer’s next step — some good, some less than ideal.
The UFC could scrap the division all together after jumpstarting it just a year ago. That could cause Spencer to step back into the Invicta FC series where she is the featherweight champion.
The other option would be for Nunes to eventually vacate her belt, which would allow Spencer the chance to challenge for it.
The future is murky for now, but Spencer’s talent and potential is known. Saturday’s performance was not what she promised or hoped for, but she is still one of the brighter up-and-comers the UFC has at 145.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.