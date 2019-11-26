TAMPA — With Monday’s win over Buffalo, the Lightning finally reached the quarter pole. They are the last NHL team to get there.
Having played fewer games than the rest of the league skews their place in the standings. Ranked by points, the Lightning are currently fifth in the Atlantic Division and out of the playoffs.
Ranked by points percentage, however, they are second in the division and safely in the playoffs.
And if the St. Louis Blues taught us anything last year, it is that it doesn’t matter where a team stands at the quarter mark or even halfway. The defending Stanley Cup champions were at the bottom of the league in early January.
“You want to have your team in spot to make the playoffs pointwise, which I believe we are,” coach Jon Cooper said. “The consistency of our game is getting better. Our goals against are getting better. We’re still continuing to score. If we keep that trend going, wins will follow.”
He cited the Lightning’s ability to play against different kinds of teams: bigger, heavier groups like Anaheim or smaller, skilled teams.
That’s not to say everything’s perfect. A heavier St. Louis team handled the Lightning easily last week. But the team feels its game is coming along.
How does this year’s Lightning team stack up against Cooper’s past Tampa Bay teams at the quarter mark? (See bottom for chart)
Not especially well.
In 2015, coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Final, the Lightning were sitting right at .500 with 21 points at the quarter mark. That team finished second in the division and went on to the conference final. It was also the only time the Lightning have started off slower than this season under Cooper.
The best start was actually not last year, but 2017 when the Lightning’ 34 points through 21 games led to a first-place division finish and finishing one win shy of the Cup finals.
Still, it’s natural to compare this Lightning team with its historic predecessor, which had 29 points at this stage on the way to an NHL-record 128 points — and a first-round playoff sweep at Columbus’ hands.
Last season, the Lightning earned 29 points in the first 21 games. They then went on to a historic 128 points and lost in the first round.
The team is actually scoring at a higher rate (79 goals to 75) and spreading those goals around more. Nine Tampa Bay players have at least five goals, compared to six at this point last season.
“We’re definitely getting more consistent,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “There’s a lot of hockey left to be played, but I think our group’s realizing what it takes as far as effort level and execution level.”
Here’s a look at quarterly superlatives:
Biggest surprise
The Lightning went through a couple of iterations of the fourth line before settling on Pat Maroon, Cedric Paquette and Yanni Gourde. That trio found another gear in Sweden and hasn’t let up. Most nights, the fourth line is the Lightning’s best line at performing its role (meaning we’re judging each line at its specific). They create chances for the other lines and themselves, drawing penalties and causing turnovers. The next line up usually starts with the puck, which goes a long way.
Biggest exclamation point
Maroon and Kevin Shattenkirk have proven themselves strong additions to this team. Maroon brings a team-first, play-the-right-way attitude, the latter especially is a reminder this group sometimes needs. Players don’t like playing against him and love having him on their team. Shattenkirk has brought another scoring touch to the blue line and a strong voice to the dressing room.
Biggest question mark
Can this team shed its bad habits for good? The strong penalty kill is masking a tendency to still take four penalties a game. Turnovers have cropped up against some of the stronger opponents, like St. Louis. The Lightning is not going to win every game, but they need to get rid of the recurring bad showing. It’s one thing to be outplayed and another to be outworked.
Quote of the quarter
“Our skill takes over when we work hard. When you see that, that’s when you see the team everyone knows us as. We definitely don’t want to be the free-wheeling Tampa Bay Lightning.”
Best save
Sometimes the situation makes the play just that much better. Andrei Vasilevskiy made a nice glove save on Kris Letang, somehow managing to track the puck through a melee in front of the crease. Even better, though, he did it in the final seconds of the game, preventing a tying goal.
