If you were expecting a Gators-heavy crowd in Orlando for Saturday’s opener against Miami, you might be surprised.
The crowd will look more like a 50-50 split, according to the Fan Forecast projection from Vivid Seats.
The online ticket marketplace uses algorithms and some proprietary data to come up with its estimates. Over the last three days, Miami has been the No. 2 city in looking for tickets, behind Orlando (naturally) but ahead of Tampa, Atlanta and Gainesville.
Vivid Seats’ projection also matches what Miami TV reporter Chris Fischer — who used to work locally at WTSP — has been hearing about a strong contingent of Hurricanes fans coming to Camping World Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.