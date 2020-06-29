On Wednesday 23 members for the Tampa Bay Rays will report to Charlotte Sports Park for the official start of MLB spring training, Part II.
The 23 players are a subset of the 60-man roster the Rays have set for the three-week training period each Major League Baseball team has before the start of the abbreviated 60-game season on July 23 or 24. The other 37 players, who are expected to make up the majority of the 30-man roster which will open the season. will be training at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
The biggest name who will be training in Port Charlotte is former Stone Crabs infielder Wander Franco, not only the Rays top prospect, but the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball.
Some of the other prospects who will be in town starting with Wednesday's COVID-19 testing session include, former Stone Crabs pitcher Joe Ryan, the Rays' 2019 Minor League pitcher of the Year. Shane Baz, the hard-throwing 21-year-old right-hander, speedy infield prospect Vidal Brujan and former USF pitcher Shane McClanahan, who could make the 30-man regular season roster.
Some of the veterans with big-league experience expected in Port Charlotte include Dylan Covey, the former Chicago White Sox pitcher and outfielder Ryan LaMarre, who previously spent time with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, among others.
Many of the details of exactly how things will work once actual training gets underway, presumably on Friday, remains unclear. For example, there are 12 pitchers assigned to Port Charlotte, yet only one catcher, minor leaguer Ronaldo Hernandez.
Even LaMarre expressed some confusion about the overall plan when contacted by The Sun via text on Monday afternoon, writing: "I have no clue. All I've been told is I'm in their 60 players and I reporting to Port Charlotte on Wednesday."
Listed below are the Rays players slanted to be in Port Charlotte beginning on Wednesday. All workouts are closed to the public and the media.
Pitchers (12)
Shane Baz
Dylan Covey
John Curtiss
Josh Fleming
Sean Gilmartin
Shane McClanahan
Sam McWilliams
Joe Ryan
Ryan Sherriff
Aaron Slegers
D.J. Snelten
Ryan Thompson
Catchers (1)
Ronaldo Hernandez
Infielders (6)
Vidal Brujan
Lucius Fox
Wander Franco
Kevin Padlo
Esteban Quiroz
Taylor Walls
Outfielders (4)
Dylan Cozens
Ryan LaMarre
Josh Lowe
Brian O’Grady
