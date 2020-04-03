TAMPA — In a world without the coronavirus, Steven Stamkos might be nearing a return to the ice. The Lightning would be playing their final game on Saturday, getting ready for the playoffs, and their captain would be part of the plan.
Stamkos had surgery to repair a core muscle injury nearly five weeks ago, on March 2. His recovery was originally slated to take six to eight weeks. Under the original schedule, that meant maybe in the first round of the playoffs, more likely the second.
The NHL’s pause while the world fights COVID-19 means Stamkos has well over eight weeks to reach full health. If the playoffs happen this summer, Stamkos will be ready.
What is the injury?
A core muscle injury used to be referred to as a sports hernia. The term is no longer used because it creates confusion with an inguinal hernia (the injury more common in regular life and typically referred to as just a hernia).
Though both exist in the pelvis, the injuries are very different.
A hernia involves the intestines poking through weakened musculature. A core muscle injury involves the attachment site where the lower abdominal muscles meet the groin. There’s no bulge, thus no herniation, thus a different term.
Dr. Ryan Lingor, a Rangers team physician and primary sports medicine physician at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, says a core muscle injury is most common in sports like hockey and soccer, in which players are required to hyperextend their legs.
“It sucks,” said Flames center Sean Monahan, who had two such surgeries during the 2017-18 season. “The skating motion is when you feel it the most. That was tough. It’s more so annoying than anything. Sometimes you can’t feel it, and once you step on the ice it comes right back. That was the frustrating part.”
In some cases, physical therapy can repair the muscle. Those requiring surgery still vary in the extent of the injury. In the most severe cases, recovery can take three to six months.
Stamkos’ was on the milder end of the range of injuries requiring surgery.
The core muscle injury was not the injury that took Stamkos out of the lineup two weeks before he was shut down. His three-game absence at the beginning of February was due to a groin injury.
It’s possible that the groin injury had something to do with the core muscle injury, given that they are connected, but doctors couldn’t tell for sure.
How is the recovery?
Once they knew no one would be playing in April, the Lightning and Stamkos slowed down his recovery. Six to eight weeks was enough time, but it’s always safer to take a slower, longer-term approach if possible.
How quickly players come back varies greatly, in part depending on the severity of the injury.
Sidney Crosby returned to play just under eight weeks after having surgery Nov. 14. Kevin Shattenkirk was closer to six weeks when he had the procedure done in 2015. Flyers center Claude Giroux said it took him about nine months to feel like himself after core muscle repair and hip surgery.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron had the surgery in the 2017 offseason, so he took his time with the recovery.
“When you have less time, I’m sure there are ways to go around it and to feel good,” Bergeron said. “For me, it was right before the season, so we took it slow.”
As with any injury, the key to recovery is working the muscles without damaging anything else.
“You could either have an issue with the repair itself,” Lingor said, “or you can compensate and cause an issue to a different body part because everything is trying to make up for that vulnerable spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.