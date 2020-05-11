If the Buccaneers' front office and coaching staff were asked to pinpoint a certain area of constant and ongoing concern for their team in recent year, it more than likely would center on the kicking game.
Tampa Bay has been searching for a consistent and reliable kicker for years now without any luck. None of the candidates have been able to stick around for the long run. In fact, the Bucs have sent out seven different kickers since the 2014 season.
It seems like they're still trying to recover from 2016 when they used a second round pick on FSU kicker Roberto Aguayo, who missed nine field goal attempts and two extra points in his 16 games with the Bucs.
Second-year man Matt Gay, a fifth round pick in 2019, is in line get the nod in 2020, but he could be more of a place holder than the Martin Gramatica or Matt Bryant at place kicker.
Gay made just 77.1 percent of his field goals last year going 27 of 35 (25th in the NFL) with five field goals of 50 yards or more. He also missed five extra points.
Bucs general manager Jason Licht told season ticket holders that he would add competition for Gay in the offseason, per the Tampa Bay Times. A promise he followed up with by claiming Elliott Fry off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
“We feel Matt is going to be better this year,” Licht said. "We feel Matt has a big upside. But we’re definitely planning on adding competition. When we address that, I can’t tell you right now.
"It’s a little complex without being able to just bring in guys for workouts and physicals which are very important, especially at that position. But we do plan to address that, bringing in another kicker to have strong competition for Matt.''
Fry spent time with both the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in 2019, but has yet to make his NFL regular season debut. He made one of two kicks in the preseason with the Bears, but was beat out by Eddie Pineiro.
The former South Carolina kicker went a perfect 14 of 14 on field goals for the Orlando Apollos of the now defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019.
Meanwhile, Bradley Pinion will return to handle the punting duties in 2020 after a somewhat average 2019 season. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt on 57 attempts, which ranked in the lower half of the league. He pinned inside the 20 yard line on 19 of 57 attempts.
The 25-year-old Clemson product signed with the Bucs as a free agent after spending four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the only punter currently listed on the Tampa Bay roster.
