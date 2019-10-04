TAMPA — Bucs receiver Breshad Perriman, who hasn’t practiced all week, will miss Sunday’s road division game against the New Orleans Saints.
Perriman injured his hamstring early in the Bucs' 55-40 upset road win over the Rams in Los Angeles. He had just one target before departing the game.
The Bucs signed Perriman to a one-year, $4 million contract to give the team a vertical receiving threat to replace DeSean Jackson, but through the season's first four games, he has just three receptions for 16 yards. He has been held without a catch in two of the Bucs' four games.
Perriman was on the injury report last week with a quad injury, but was a full participant by the end of the week and played against the Rams before exiting the game on the Bucs' second offensive series.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Bobo Wilson and rookie Scotty Miller will share snaps on the outside in Perriman’s absence.
“Looking forward to seeing Scotty play, he had the opportunity last week to make a big play and Bobo’s been real solid," Arians said.
The Bucs’ younger receivers like Wilson, Miller and Justin Watson will see more opportunities this week against a Saints pass defense that ranks 24th in the league, and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said they are ready.
“They’re in a good place. All our guys are ready to play," Leftwich said. “We have no young guys anymore – that’s what I’m preaching to these guys. Four games into this thing, there’s no such things as rookies anymore.
"These guys have got a lot of reps at what we’re asking them to do, so I don’t see it that way. I see it as the next man gets the opportunity to play, he comes in and [the] next man up tries to play as good as he can and give us his best effort.”
On Sunday, Wilson played 35 offensive snaps, had four targets and made his first catch of the season, a big 14-yard third-down conversion. Watson, who primarily plays in the slot, also caught his first pass of the season, a 13-yard reception for a first down, and rookie Miller saw a career-high eight offensive snaps and a target.
“We understand what they can and can’t do from a personnel standpoint – their attributes [and] how they can contribute to us,” Leftwich said. "I have an understanding of that, so I just want guys to be their best selves. I don’t want anybody to try to be anybody else. Just come out here, get on the grass and be ready to play good football.”
Arians: Another fast start important on the road
The Bucs took the air out of the Los Angeles Coliseum last week by scoring a touchdown on the first drive and going up 21-0, and Arians said that another fast start will be important Sunday to take the crowd out of the game at the Superdome, which Arians said is one of the most difficult road venues in the league.
"Get up first to get the crowd down,"Arians said. "I think as a playcaller, that's one of the things you take pride in and Byron has done a heck of a job with that drive the past couple weeks, and Jameis has been spot on, so getting off to a fast start, Touchdowns will be premiums in this game because field goals aren't going to get it done."
Miscellany
— Right tackle Demar Dotson, who has been on the injury report this week with a calf injury, was held out of Friday’s practice, but he is expected to play, as is nose tackle Vita Vea (neck)
— The Bucs have lost 11 of their last 15 meetings with the Saints, but are 4-4 over their past eight meetings.
