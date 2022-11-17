VENICE – Eight players are tied atop the leaderboard after Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
A cold front moved through overnight with gusting winds, stiffening players’ muscles intensifying the already tight competition.
Yue Ren, Seulki Lee, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Karen Chung, Nataliya Guseva, Becca Huffer, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, and Maria Stackhouse completed 18 holes at 3-under par and have a one-stroke lead over the rest of the field.
Ren was able to keep her name amongst the leaders, despite three bogeys on the day. The Chinese native carded six birdies throughout the round and rated her game off the tee a 99 out of 100. While it always feels good to be in the lead, Ren takes every moment as it comes and keeps positive.
“I’m not thinking about the score,” said Ren. “I just hit my shot. Tomorrow, if it’s still windy, ‘oh, okay.’ If it’s still cold, ‘yeah, okay.’ I just keep positive.”
For Chung, who carded four birdies and a bogey-free back nine on the Panther Course, consistency is key this week.
“I just feel like it’s not about who can go the lowest this week; it’s just about who can stay more consistent,” said Chung. “So that’s my game plan for the week, and we’ll see where that puts me.”
Epson Tour members in the top 10 include Ren (-4), Chung (-3), Huffer (-3), Santiwiwatthanaphong (-3), Stackhouse (-3), Kaitlin Milligan (-2), Sarah White (-2), Lauren Cox (-2) and Mariel Galdiano (-2). A total of 42 players shot even par or better.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.