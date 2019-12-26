Pickleball has steadily become one of the more popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida. But starting today, players and fans of the game will have a chance to see how the very best play in the World Pickleball Championship at PicklePlex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda. 

Hundreds of the most talented pickleball players from around the world will play through Monday to determine the world champion of each age division. Players earn invitations to this tournament based on their Global Pickleball Ranking — which is based on a pro player's eight best scores across 2019.  

"Based on their results during the last 52 weeks, we have invited only the best pro players to come for one more battle — to win one last tournament and become the first-ever World Pickleball Champions for the year 2019," Jan David, owner of Pickleball Global told the Sun

"We expect 400 players to play in the tournament. This is not meant to be the largest tournament in pickleball history, but rather a very different one."

Beginning at 8 a.m. today with the Pro Ladies Singles and Gentlemen Doubles divisions, players will begin the four-day battle. Though many of the top players in the world are in Canada and the United States, where the sport was invented, David said she's seeing popularity in the sport continue to grow. 

"We believe, that the 2020 World Pickleball Championship will just confirm this trend," she said. "And with extra 19 courts to be added at Pickleplex, we will see this tournament doubling the number of players, with ever-growing participation of all other countries." 

For those interested in buying tickets to the World Pickleball Championship, or looking for more information on the event, visit worldpickleballchampionship.com.

Reporting from Daniel Sutphin contributed to this story. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Rules of the game

Pickleball is essentially a miniature-sized version of tennis, although there are some unique difference. 

  • Only the serving team can score 
  • First team to 11 (leading by at least 2) wins 
  • After a serve, each side must allow the ball to bounce once before volleying (two-bounce rule)
  • There is a non-volley zone that extends 7 feet from both sides of the net. Players must let the ball bounce first in this zone before swinging
Load comments