STAFF REPORT

The World Pickleball Championship, featuring hundreds of the best pro pickleball players from around the world, was held in Punta Gorda this weekend.

Today, the final day of championship begins at 8 a.m., running to dusk as $100,000 worth of prize money will be settled on the courts of PicklePlex at the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments