The most dynamic player in USF football history will get an opportunity to make a few more electrifying memories at Raymond James Stadium.
Record-setting quarterback Quinton Flowers was drafted Tuesday ― as a running back ― by the Tampa Bay Vipers in Round 5 of the skill-players phase of the inaugural XFL draft.
With the previous pick, the Dallas Renegades chose one of his former targets, tight end Sean Price.
Flowers, who attended Saturday’s Bulls-BYU homecoming game at Raymond James Stadium, said the Vipers were among the teams with whom he had been in contact, but wasn’t sure whether they were interested in him as a QB or ball carrier. Tampa Bay was “assigned” former Plant High/University of Georgia star Aaron Murray as its quarterback earlier Tuesday morning.
After breaking or establishing 42 records at USF in three seasons as a Bulls starter, Flowers went undrafted by the NFL in 2018, but made the Bengals practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in late December. He was waived during final roster cuts this past August and signed with the Colts practice squad in early September, but was released a week later.
The Vipers, coached by Marc Trestman, begin practice in Plant City in December.
On Tuesday afternoon, former Bulls guard/tackle Quinterrius Eatmon was selected by the Seattle Dragons in the fifth round of the offensive-line phase. Eatmon, who played for the Bulls from 2011-14, remains fourth on the school’s career list in games started (46).
